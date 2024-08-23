Distractify
Ann Coulter Called out for Hypocrisy After Supporting Kyle Rittenhouse and Shaming Gus Walz

"Hey @AnnCoulter, this you?"

Republican pundit Ann Coulter has always been a controversial figure, but the right-wing commentator has received bipartisan backlash recently after her post about Gus Walz, the teenage son of Democratic VP hopeful Tim Walz, went viral.

Following a heartwarming moment at the 2024 Democratic National Convention during which a tearful Gus stood from his seat to show pride for his dad, a handful of trolls took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their distaste for the public display of emotion.

Among them was Ann herself, who called Gus "weird."

However, Ann is being called out for hypocrisy for her now-deleted post — particularly in relation to her support for gun activist Kyle Rittenhouse, who, memorably, also got quite emotional when taking the stand during his trial.

Ann Coulter's supportive post about Kyle Rittenhouse has resurfaced following Gus Walz backlash.

On Aug. 22, 2024, Ann shared her thoughts about Gus Walz and his emotional display on X. "Talk about weird," she said, sharing a link to an article about the DNC moment and referencing an ongoing left-wing meme about Republicans being "weird." Many thought her post was pretty despicable — especially considering the fact that Tim Walz has been open in the past about his son's neurodivergence, which includes a learning disorder.

Politicians, constituents, and public figures across the political aisle condemned her remark — and if that wasn't enough, folks are now resurfacing an X post from Ann made almost exactly four years ago in which she praises gun activist Kyle Rittenhouse: "I want him as my president."

The old post is being shared alongside clips and images of Kyle Rittenhouse crying while standing trial for shooting and killing multiple people at a left-wing protest.

"It’s interesting Ann Coulter is commenting [on Gus] because Kyle Rittenhouse, the golden son of the far right, cries too," one user on X wrote.

