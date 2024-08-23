Home > News > Politics Ann Coulter Sparks Online Outrage After Mocking Gus Walz's Emotional DNC Response Conservative commentator Ann Coulter mocked Tim Walz's 17-year-old son for his emotional reaction during the DNC. By Allison DeGrushe Published Aug. 23 2024, 9:46 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

While many view Gus Walz's tears of joy during his father Tim Walz's vice presidential nomination speech as a heartwarming highlight of the Democratic National Convention, not everyone shares that sentiment. In fact, some took to social media to be cruel.

Among the critics was conservative commentator Ann Coulter. She posted an unkind tweet mocking Gus's emotional response, and the fallout was fast and fierce.

What did Ann Coulter say about Gus Walz?

In a now-deleted post, Ann Coulter took to X (formerly Twitter) to mock Gus's reaction. The 62-year-old conservative shared an article about the 17-year-old's emotional response with the caption, "Talk about weird..."

The backlash to Ann Coulter's post was immediate and sharp. Many pointed out that her remark was particularly harsh given that Gus's parents have shared that he has a nonverbal learning disorder, ADHD, and an anxiety disorder.

Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action, also weighed in, noting her own experience with neurodivergence. Diagnosed at 14 with ADHD, OCD, and several learning disorders, she wrote, "We're not weird, we’re wonderful. And we're your family, friends, and fellow Americans."

DNC host Ana Navarro criticized Coulter on Instagram, stating, "You have to be a special kind of heartless mutant to attack a 17-year-old special needs kid — not involved in politics — for the simple act of expressing love for his father." She added, "I don’t and won’t attack Barron Trump. As far as I'm concerned, he's out-of-bounds. They need to leave Gus Walz the f--k alone."