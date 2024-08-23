Home > News > Politics Ann Coulter's Net Worth Comes From Her Prominent Career in Right-Wing Media Ann Coulter's net worth comes from decades of media appearances and book sales. By Joseph Allen Published Aug. 23 2024, 12:53 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Although she's no longer at the forefront of conservative politics the way she once was, Ann Coulter remains one of the most prominent voices in the right wing. She came under fire in August 2024 after she suggested that Tim Walz's son Gus was "weird" because he cried during his father's speech at the Democratic National Convention.

Following that controversy, some wanted to know where Ann Coulter came from and what her net worth is. Here's what we know about how much money she's amassed over the course of her long career.

What is Ann Coulter's net worth?

Ann's net worth is reportedly around $10 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. That net worth comes from her decades in conservative politics and media, which started in earnest in the late 1990s when she wrote her first book on Bill Clinton and the crimes she alleged that he committed during his presidency. Since then, she has continued to be a best-selling author and also has had regular political columns at various times.

Birthdate: Dec. 8, 1962 Birthplace: New York, N.Y.

Ann has courted controversy throughout her career.

The controversy over Gus Walz is far from the first time that Ann has done or said something controversial in her career. In 2007, she was accused of antisemitism after she said during an interview with Donny Deutsch, a Jewish radio host, that she considers America to be a Christian nation and that she wants "Jews to be perfected, as they say," suggesting that she wants them to convert to Christianity.

In 2015, she also raised some hackles after she suggested that some Republicans were too focused on Israel during a presidential primary debate. In response, she said, "I like the Jews, I like fetuses, I like Reagan. Didn't need to hear applause lines about them all night." As was the case with her comments about Gus Walz, it's clear that one of Ann's core beliefs is that you should never offer a full-throated apology.

Part of the reason for Ann's success has been her ability to make people mad at her. When your goal is to get people made, one of the best ways to achieve that end is to traffic in controversial statements that may cause a backlash, but may also earn you some loyal followers.