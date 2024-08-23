Home > News > Politics Ann Coulter's Criticism of Tim Walz's Son Led Some to Wonder if She's a Mother Ann Coulter's comments about Gus Walz have outraged people across the political spectrum. By Joseph Allen Published Aug. 23 2024, 10:32 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Few pundits have a more prominent platform in America than Ann Coulter, who has existed in the conservative ecosystem for decades. Part of being an edgy pundit, especially on the right, means that you've got to be willing to stir up some controversy. But Coulter really stepped in it after criticizing Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's son Gus following Walz's speech at the Democratic National Convention.

Article continues below advertisement

Walz's son Gus has a learning disorder, and he went viral for tearing up during his father's speech. Gus's emotional response suggests just how much he loves his father and how proud he is of him. Coulter, meanwhile, wrote "Talk about weird" in response to Gus's teary viral moment. Following that tweet, which was eventually deleted, many wanted to know whether Coulter has kids of her own.

Article continues below advertisement

Does Ann Coulter have kids?

Coulter has been engaged several times, but she has never been married and she does not have any kids. She has been linked to various men over the course of her career, including some who are more liberally minded. Ultimately, though, she does not have any children, which many who saw her comment about Gus Walz thought might explain why she didn't understand the kind of bond the governor has with his children.

"Ann Coulter obviously doesn’t have children. I’d bet she has never felt loved in her entire life as well," one fairly harsh person wrote on Threads. "The people attacking or making fun of 17-year-old Gus Walz just don’t understand what JOY and LOVE are all about. They wish they had someone who cared as much about them as Gus does his dad," another person wrote on Twitter.

Article continues below advertisement

In fact, Coulter's tweet was the rare comment that was so appalling that it united basically everyone, even in this fraught political climate. There is absolutely nothing wrong with a son getting emotional because of his love for his father, and that's true whether that son is neurodivergent or not. Whether you agree with Tim Walz's politics or not, his son loves him, and that isn't a partisan issue.

The people attacking or making fun of 17-year-old Gus Walz just don’t understand what JOY and LOVE are all about. They wish they had someone who cared as much about them as Gus does his dad.



Gus has a non verbal learning disability. He is neurodivergent and has ADHD. He is… pic.twitter.com/JCcF4R2ZwE — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 22, 2024 Source: Twitter/@krassenstein

Article continues below advertisement

Coulter offered a half-hearted apology following the backlash.

After facing backlash over her tweet about Gus, Coulter offered an explanation for why she had decided to pull down her original tweet. “I took it down as soon as someone told me he’s autistic, but it's Democrats who go around calling everyone weird thinking it's hilariously funny," she wrote.

Coulter is allowed to not have children if she has never wanted them. That's the kind of personal choice that every American should be able to make without receiving criticism for their decision.