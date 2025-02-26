Where Is Monica Lewinsky Today? Her Journey from the Past to the Present Monica Lewinsky transformed her public image and used her scandal as a stepping stone for her future. By Trisha Faulkner Published Feb. 26 2025, 1:58 p.m. ET Source: Mega

If you hear the name Monica Lewinsky, chances are you immediately think of the political scandal that made her a household name in the late ‘90s. What about Monica Lewinsky today? While her past may always be part of her story, she has spent decades rewriting the narrative — on her own terms.

Far from the tabloid headlines of the past, Monica is now an advocate, writer, and speaker. She doesn’t run from her past. Instead, she uses her personal experiences to push for change. From fighting online harassment to producing thought-provoking media projects, she has built a career centered on redemption. So, where is she now? How has she transformed her life? Keep reading as we take a closer look.

What is Monica Lewinsky doing today, and how has she rebuilt her career?

Monica largely stayed out of the public eye for years following the scandal. In 2014, however, she re-emerged with a powerful essay in Vanity Fair. In it, she addressed how the Clinton scandal shaped her life and spoke candidly about living with the weight of public shaming. That essay wasn’t just a reflection — it was a turning point.

Shortly after, she became a leading voice in anti-bullying and digital ethics, partnering with Bystander Revolution, an organization focused on combating online and offline harassment. She also took her message to the TED stage in 2015 with The Price of Shame, a talk that has since racked up millions of views. Her message was clear: public humiliation in the internet age can be devastating. She believed there needed to be more empathy in digital spaces.

Beyond public speaking, Monica has taken an active role in media production, using storytelling to highlight the impact of public humiliation. In 2021, she served as a producer on American Crime Story: Impeachment, the FX series that retold the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal from multiple perspectives. That same year, she executive-produced 15 Minutes of Shame, an HBO documentary examining cancel culture and public shaming in the digital age.

Her influence extends to journalism as well. Monica’s writing has appeared in Vanity Fair, The New York Times, and other major outlets, where she explores themes of redemption, accountability, and the long-term effects of public scrutiny. She has also worked with brands and advocacy groups to promote civic engagement and mental health awareness.

She kicked off the year 2025 with a new podcast.

In early 2025, Monica launched a new podcast, Reclaiming With Monica Lewinsky. The show features interviews with people who have had to rebuild their lives after personal or professional crises. It dives into themes of resilience, reinvention, and what it really takes to reclaim your own story.

Through these conversations, Monica continues to push the dialogue forward on how society treats individuals in the spotlight. Her work isn’t just about her own experience anymore — it’s about helping others navigate public scrutiny and personal setbacks with dignity.