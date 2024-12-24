Bill Clinton Hospitalized for "Testing and Observation" — What's Really Going On? What the heck is going on with Bill!? By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 24 2024, 9:09 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Former President Bill Clinton, 78, has seemed to be in good health lately, actively participating in interviews, including a December appearance on The View, and promoting his new memoir Citizen alongside the thriller he co-authored with James Patterson. The third book in the series is slated for release on June 2, 2025.

So, when his deputy chief of staff, Angel Ureña, announced on X (formerly Twitter) that Clinton had been hospitalized, fans were caught off guard. What happened to Clinton, and why was he admitted to the hospital? What we know about his current condition and past health issues.

Why was Bill Clinton hospitalized?

Source: Mega

Clinton was admitted to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital on Dec. 23, 2024, two days before Christmas, after developing a fever, as Angel noted in his X post. He was being held for "testing and observation," though he remained "in good spirits and deeply appreciates the excellent care he is receiving." The post was updated just before 6 p.m. on Dec. 23.

CNN spoke with Angel after learning of the news and was reassured by Angel that Clinton "is fine," adding that he hopes to be home by Christmas. As of this writing, it appears Clinton was hospitalized due to a fever, as no other symptoms or conditions have been reported. An aide shared with CNN that Clinton was at his Washington home before being transported to the hospital and was described as "awake and alert."

To further put people's minds at ease, a longtime associate of Clinton's described his condition as "not urgent or dire by any means." With people being particularly susceptible to illness during the winter, it's possible Clinton was taken to the hospital out of precaution, as fevers can be concerning, especially for someone like him who has had his fair share of health issues in the past.

President Clinton was admitted to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital this afternoon for testing and observation after developing a fever. He remains in good spirits and deeply appreciates the excellent care he is receiving. — Angel Ureña (@angelurena) December 23, 2024

Bill Clinton underwent quadruple bypass heart surgery in New York in 2004.

Three years after Clinton's second term ended, he underwent a four-hour quadruple bypass heart surgery in September 2004 at the age of 58, according to Politico. The surgery took place at the Columbia campus of New York Presbyterian Hospital and was prompted by "extensive signs of heart disease," with blockages found in his arteries "at well over 90 percent."

The medical team removed some of the problematic arteries from his chest and leg that were contributing to the blockages. Just four days later, he was discharged.

Fortunately, Clinton sought medical attention a few days before the surgery after experiencing shortness of breath and chest pains, which he had been dealing with in the months prior. As they say, you should never ignore your body and the signs it gives you, as you never know when your condition could become a matter of life and death. In Clinton's case, it certainly seemed serious.