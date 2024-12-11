Yes, Mitch McConnell Fell Again in Public, and This Time He Sprained His Wrist Mitch's health is being questioned once again after a December 2024 mishap, and now people are calling for his retirement. By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 11 2024, 9:48 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Serving as the United States Senate Republican Leader since 2006 (elected an impressive nine times!), Mitch McConnell has certainly had his share of highs and lows in the public eye. At 82 years old — he celebrated his birthday in February 2024 — his health has been a recurring concern.

In March 2023, he was hospitalized after a fall that resulted in a concussion, and just a few months later, in July 2023, he froze on camera, sparking widespread concern. Fast forward to December 2024, and it seems Mitch may have suffered yet another mishap. Did Mitch McConnell fall again?

Did Mitch McConnell fall?

Mitch fell again on Dec. 10, 2024, this time at the Capitol during the Senate GOP lunch. Chad Pergram shared on X (formerly Twitter) that the Senate Republican Leader took a tumble after lunch, sustaining a minor cut to his face and spraining his wrist. Fortunately, the fall wasn’t severe enough to sideline him, as his schedule was cleared for him to resume his duties.

McConnell spox: Leader McConnell tripped following lunch. He sustained a minor cut to the face and sprained his wrist. He has been cleared to resume his schedule — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 10, 2024

Shortly after sharing the news of the fall, Chad returned to X with an update from colleague Dan Scully, who reported that Mitch was "feeling fine" despite the incident. However, he was seen walking "with a noticeable limp" and had bandages under his left eye. A brace was also spotted on his left hand and arm, extending to his thumb, addressing the sprain from his fall.

While some expressed concern on X over the bandages, it’s worth noting that Mitch isn’t a spring chicken anymore — a fall in your 80s can cause significant damage.

From colleague Dan Scully. McConnell says "feeling fine" after his fall at the Senate GOP lunch today. He walked with a noticeable limp and had bandages under his left eye where he fell. Also had a brace of some sort on his left hand and arm which extended across his thumb. His… — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 10, 2024

Folks are calling for Mitch McConnell to retire after he fell again in December 2024.

Between Mitch's March 2023 fall, which left him hospitalized with a concussion, and his freezing up in front of cameras in July 2023, concerns about his health have only grown, with many calling for his retirement. One person took things a step further on X on Dec. 10, writing, "You need to resign and retire to your home. Your fall was just one sign of your mental decline."

User @ladybugz443 went even further, accusing his staff of "committing elder abuse" by allowing him to continue in his role. And if that wasn’t enough, she added, "I’m calling it in tomorrow."

You need to resign and retire to your home. Your fall was just one sign of your mental decline. Your staff is committing elder abuse every day that you stay in office. I will be calling it in tomorrow. — Crystal 🔮 🇨🇱🇺🇸🌻🙃 (@ladybugz443) December 11, 2024

Another person urgently wrote, "You need to resign," addressing Mitch directly and adding, "Term limits are a must. Your health is failing. You must resign!

X user @TheStuPadasso seemed to take a jab at Mitch's team asking "Why do you people allow Mitch to go out in public and drool on himself? Not a good look. Oh, yeah, and the fall."