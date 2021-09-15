The Clintons Came out Unscathed in the Whitewater Scandal, but It Was Different for Their Associates

Politics has long been a dirty business. Whenever you have a bunch of miserable human beings vying for positions of power, they're going to attempt to discredit their opposition while they make themselves look like paragons of truth, excellence, and "real" values.

From grimy personal attack ads and straight-up lies to carefully deciding the precise moment to exhume a scandal, there's no shortage of tricks professional campaigners pull out in order to play the game of thrones IRL.

If you grew up in the '90s, then you've probably heard of the Whitewater Scandal involving Bill Clinton, but what was it?