Vince Foster, Bill Clinton's Childhood Friend, Died By Suicide in July 1993

Starring Beanie Feldstein, Sterling K. Brown, and Sarah Paulson, Season 3 of American Crime Story takes a look at the sex scandal that led to former U.S. President Bill Clinton's impeachment on Dec. 19, 1998.

Based on Jeffrey Toobin's 1999 book, A Vast Conspiracy, Season 3 of American Crime Story charts Monica Lewinsky's transformation from an unpaid intern into one of the most scorned women in history. How does Vince Foster come into the picture?