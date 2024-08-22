Home > News > Politics Monica Lewinsky Has Kept Busy Since the Scandal — What's Her Net Worth Like? Surprising no one, she's become active against bullying. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Published Aug. 22 2024, 2:04 p.m. ET Source: Comedy Central

On the third night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention, former President Bill Clinton gave a speech endorsing Kamala Harris as the next president of the United States. Though he joked with the same "Pokemon Go to the polls" humor as his wife during her own campaign in 2016, he was still reasonably impactful in his endorsement and the crowd appreciated his words. That says quite a lot considering the controversy he went through during the last infamous months of his own presidency.

Between 1995 and 1997, the former president had an extramarital affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky. This eventually led to his formal impeachment, though he still served two full terms. These days, Clinton's one scandal seems remarkably tame compared to Donald Trump's multiple acts of malfeasance in his own presidential run, and the incident seems largely forgotten. As for Monica Lewinsky, she's moved on in many ways. What is her current net worth? Let's break it down.

What is Monica Lewinsky's net worth? She's worn many hats since the 1990s.

Monica Lewinsky received national attention after President Clinton admitted to their affair. After being called before a grand jury, she was granted transactional immunity in exchange for her testimony of their relations. Following the trial, she would go on to do several televised interviews and appearances over her account. She also began selling her own line of handbags in 1999 and even signed commercial deals with companies like Jenny Craig.

After the terms of her immunity expired in March 2002, she began to speak more openly about the affair and continued making television guest appearances. She would later take a break from the spotlight in favor of a more private life. During this time, she graduated from the London School of Economics with a master's in psychology. Later in 2014, she became an activist against cyberbullying, which could be attributed to the commentary she must have been subject to following the Clinton scandal.

Having worn several hats throughout her post-scandal career, Monica Lewinsky's net worth currently stands at $1.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She continues working as an activist, appearing in several TED talks and even served as a producer of the third season of American Crime Story, which is aptly entitled Impeachment.

