Home > News > Politics What to Know About Pete Buttigieg's Military Service — Did He Go Overseas? "Look, it’s not like I killed (Osama) Bin Laden, right?” Pete joked. By Melissa Willets Published Aug. 22 2024, 11:13 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Former South Bend, Ind. mayor Pete Buttigieg has had a very interesting career. He went from helming the small midwestern town to running for president, to serving as the Secretary of Transportation under President Joe Biden.

Article continues below advertisement

Before he joined politics, the Democrat had a six-year military career that saw him serving in multiple capacities. He has spoken about his service, including how dangerous it actually was. Details are ahead.

Article continues below advertisement

Pete Buttigieg's military service involved a stint in Afghanistan.

Per CNN, the dad of two spent six years as an intelligence officer in the Navy Reserves. He also went overseas. Indeed, for six months, Pete was deployed to Afghanistan.

Pete talked about his decision to join up, which he made while volunteering for President Barack Obama's campaign in the Hawkeye State. He said in 2019 while running for president, “I might have dragged my feet on it forever if I hadn’t had that experience in Iowa and just realizing that some communities were almost emptying out their youth in the military and some were barely serving at all." "And I wanted to be on the right side of that gap," he added.

Article continues below advertisement

“You never really know when you sign up what it’s going to be like," Pete admitted about his military service, which ended up involving a position at the Navy Reserve Joint Intelligence Operation Center near Lake Michigan. Per CNN, the politician reported for duty once per month during that time.

However, Pete eventually took a desk job at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan. His time there also saw the former mayor serving as an armed driver to Kabul over 100 times. “Look, it’s not like I killed (Osama) Bin Laden, right?” he previously joked. “I don’t want to overstate what my role was, but it certainly is something that was dangerous.”

Article continues below advertisement

.@PeteButtigieg: JD Vance said 'if you don't have kids you have no physical commitment to the future of this country.' When I deployed to Afghanistan, I didn't have kids then. Many of the men and women with me didn't either. But let me tell you, our commitment to the future of… pic.twitter.com/eR4s2XMDmx — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 22, 2024

Pete Buttigieg referenced his time in Afghanistan at the 2024 DNC while going hard at JD Vance.

At the 2024 Democratic National Convention, Pete took JD Vance to task over his comments about family. While speaking in Chicago, Pete opined about the Republican's past words, saying, "Someone who said that 'If you don't have kids you have no physical commitment to the future of this country.' You know Senator, When I deployed to Afghanistan, I didn't have kids then."

Article continues below advertisement

"Many of the men and women who went outside the wire with me didn't either," he continued. "But let me tell you, our commitment to the future of this country was pretty damn physical."

Meanwhile, Donald Trump's vice presidential running mate served in the Marines as a combat correspondent for four years. "I was lucky to escape any real fighting but which affected me deeply nonetheless," he wrote about his time in Iraq.

Article continues below advertisement

Stolen Valor Tim Walz abandoned his troops so he could run for political office. Don’t take my word for it. Listen to the men he served with. pic.twitter.com/XtN2NBCLAG — JD Vance (@JDVance) August 21, 2024

Military service is becoming a big issue in the 2024 campaign.