Pete Buttigieg Has Two Kids With His Husband and Their Story Is Beyond Sweet "It's everything people tell you to expect and more," Pete said about fatherhood. By Melissa Willets Published Aug. 21 2024, 12:13 p.m. ET

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is the first openly gay person to serve in a presidential cabinet. And he is one politician who is proud of his family life and loves to share updates about his kids with the public.

Pete married his husband Chasten in 2018 and a few years later, they became parents to twins. Here's what to know about the former Indiana mayor's kids, Joseph (nicknamed Gus) and Penelope.

Pete Buttigieg and his husband adopted two kids in 2021.

In Aug. 2021, Pete and Chasten grew their family to include twins Gus and Penelope. The Democrat first shared the news on X, writing, "For some time, Chasten and I have wanted to grow our family. We’re overjoyed to share that we’ve become parents! The process isn’t done yet and we’re thankful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that has been offered to us. We can’t wait to share more soon."

Indeed, Chasten has mentioned to Pete on their first date that he hoped to become a father. But the road to realizing that dream was anything but smooth. Pete told CBS News in June 2024, "Like so many adoptive parents, there were some false starts, and some heartbreaks. Sometimes you get the call, but it turns out it's not the call."

The politician initially talked to Morning Joe about finally becoming a dad in 2021. "It's been wonderful," the South Bend, Ind. native said. "It's everything people tell you to expect and more." Pete also gushed at the time, "I think the biggest thing that's surprised me is just how much joy there is even sometimes in the hard parts." But he was quick to add, "Don't get me wrong, it's the most demanding thing I think I've ever done, that Chasten and I have ever taken on. It's just amazing."

For some time, Chasten and I have wanted to grow our family. We’re overjoyed to share that we’ve become parents! The process isn’t done yet and we’re thankful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that has been offered to us. We can’t wait to share more soon. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) August 17, 2021

Pete has kept his followers up to date on his life with the kids since they were born, including wishing everyone a Merry Christmas in December 2021 as he and Chasten joyfully held the babies in front of their tree.

By the next year, Pete was clutching two toddlers. At Thanksgiving, he captioned an Instagram post, "I’m thankful for this holiday filled with family and food, and I’m particularly grateful for time with these two who keep me on my toes in all the best ways. I hope everyone is celebrating well and safely."

The twins are now 3 years old.

In August 2023, Pete updated his followers that Joseph and Penelope were now 2, and hilariously included a short video of the tots running away from him.

Perhaps he was too busy at the 2024 Democratic National Convention to give us an update on the twins' 3rd birthday, but in any event, one has to wonder if Pete and Chasten plan to adopt any more children.