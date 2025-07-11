Ken Paxton's Divorce Proceedings Have Some Wondering What His Net Worth Is Ken Paxton's net worth might undersell his influence. By Joseph Allen Published July 11 2025, 11:04 a.m. ET Source: Mega

As anyone who follows politics closely might be aware, given how much influence politicians have, it's sometimes surprising to learn what they're actually worth. Attorney General Ken Paxton has become known as one of the most Conservative politicians in the country, and he's currently running to unseat Texas Senator John Cornyn from the right.

Article continues below advertisement

That campaign might be derailed, though, following the news that Ken's wife Angela, a state senator in Texas, is filing for divorce on "biblical grounds." While we don't know what the exact reasons for divorce might be, it's certainly suggestive of scandal. Now, many want to know what Ken's net worth is. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What is Ken Paxton's net worth?

Ken Paxton's net worth is estimated to be roughly $3 million, which is not enormous, but is certainly enough for him to live a hugely comfortable life. It's worth noting, though, that Ken was caught up in a major corruption scandal in 2023 that centered in part on his purchasing of several expensive houses and his failure to publicly disclose them. As a result, there are plenty of questions about exactly what he's worth and where his money is coming from.

Ken Paxton Texas Attorney General Net worth: $3 million Ken Paxton is the state Attorney General in Texas and is running for a seat in the United States Senate. He has made a name for himself as one of the most hard-line Conservative men in America, and was almost impeached by the Senate in 2023 over corruption charges. His wife announced in July of 2025 that she would be divorcing him following "recent discoveries." Birthdate: Dec. 23, 1962 Birthplace: Minot Air Force Base, N.D. Birth Name: Warren Kenneth Paxton Jr. Wife: Angela Paxton

Article continues below advertisement

Ken Paxton was impeached by the Texas House of Representatives.

Although he is still in office, Ken Paxton was impeached but not convicted by the Texas House of Representatives over charges that he gave preferential treatment to a wealthy donor who bribed him, made false statements against whistleblowers, obstructed justice in the securities fraud trial against him, and made false statements regarding his financial interests, per the Texas Tribune.

In all seriousness, I really don't care about what happened between Ken Paxton and Angela Paxton in their marriage because it's none of my business, but it's pretty weird that both these people want to know everything that goes on inside our bedrooms. — Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) July 10, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

As those charges make clear, Ken's financial picture is murky to say the least, even though he is a public official. Under Texas law, public officials are supposed to disclose properties and stocks that they own so that the Texas Ethics Commission can determine whether they have any conflicts of interest in their work. One of the charges in Ken's impeachment trial was that he had failed to be honest with the Ethics Commission about his financial interests.