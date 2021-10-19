Kenan Thompson Drops Details About Season 2 of 'Kenan' (EXCLUSIVE)

In February 2021, longtime Saturday Night Live cast member Kenan Thompson ’s self-titled sitcom made its television debut and introduced us to the Williams family. Along with Kenan's character, a widowed news reporter, we met his daughters, Aubrey and Birdie, and the village that they call family.

The 10-episode series premiere aired on the heels of Dwayne Johnson’s Young Rock and quickly gained popularity amongst viewers. Now that Season 1 has come and gone, fans of the series are eager to see what’s to come for the colorful cast of characters.

In an exclusive interview with Distractify, the SNL star answered all of our questions and spilled exclusive details about Season 2 of Kenan. Here’s what we know so far.