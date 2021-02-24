Kenan Thompson Is Making Magic Happen With His New Show, 'Kenan'

Not to worry — both Kenan and Chris still plan to stay on SNL. Because Lorne Michaels is a producer for both, he OKed the situation. Not only that, but according to Lorne, the modern-day sitcom can be as short as 10 episodes, so Kenan and Chris don’t need to spend all their time in Los Angeles. Throughout the winter, Kenan and Chris were on a weekend schedule during which they’d fly from LA to NYC on Fridays to do SNL on Saturdays.

Hopefully, they’re all done with the bicoastal lifestyle by the springtime, and they’ll be able to fully dedicate themselves to SNL again. Although many people expected that starring in his own sitcom would mean that Kenan would be leaving SNL after a record-breaking 18 seasons, he denies that that will be the case.

Kenan shared, “I think we’re living in a different time. There was a time when people would leave the show to go into their career. But I’m of a different kind of thinking. I think you can do both.”

Chris Redd agrees, saying, “I don’t want to see it as an exit strategy, I just kind of see it as it another way to create." Kenan and Chris are going to be working insanely hard, but that’s what they do for the love of performing. If Kenan is anything like Kenan’s performances on SNL, it’ll be well worth it.