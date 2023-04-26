Home > Television > 9-1-1 Source: Fox Was Kendra Involved in Brett's Shocking Death on '9-1-1: Lone Star'? On the last episode of '9-1-1: Lone Star,' fans were shocked by the death of Kendra's husband, Brett. What happened to him? Here's what we know. By Olivia Hebert Apr. 26 2023, Published 8:44 a.m. ET

On the last episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star, fans were shocked by the death of Kendra's husband, Brett. As Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) tried to revive him with chest compressions, things took a turn for the worse.

The viral moment made its rounds on social media, dropping jaws and provoking a few laughs, but many didn't understand the context. Here's what happened to Kendra's husband, Brett, on 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Kendra and her husband Brett, played by Clarke Thorell, had a complicated relationship.

Owen had been seeing billionaire heiress Kendra Harrington (Michaela McManus) early on in the season. He didn't find out until much later that she was in an open relationship with her husband, Brett (Clarke Thorell). Although Owen promised himself that he would never see Kendra again, he was dispatched to their home when her accident-prone husband was crushed by Kendra's car while attempting to rotate some tires.

Upon seeing the couple interact, Owen could see the love they shared and decided to end things for good with Kendra. Unfortunately, this caused an argument between Kendra and Brett right before he was about to use his cryotherapy machine. After the argument, Brett wasn't focused and he didn't prep the machine correctly. While Kendra went for a run, audiences saw the machine's temperatures drop from 32 degrees to zero.

9-1-1 was dispatched and Brett's death was jaw dropping.

Owen and the crew were dispatched to the billionaire mansion 45 minutes later. When they arrived, they discovered that Brett's body was frozen solid in the machine. Owen pulled the body out of the cryotherapy machine, and after finding that Brett had no pulse, he decided to do chest compressions. This is when things get a little dicey. Right as Owen does a chest compression, Brett's frozen chest cracks and caves in like thin ice on a lake.

Audiences everywhere were shocked by the circumstances surrounding Brett's death.

People went to the internet questioning Owen's competence as a firefighter and meme the whole situation. Other viewers theorized that maybe Kendra had sabotaged her husband's cryotherapy session out of revenge and may have even murdered him. Whatever your opinions may be, Brett's death was jaw dropping.