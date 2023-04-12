Home > Television > 9-1-1 Source: Getty Images Marjan Has a New Love Interest in '9-1-1: Lone Star' — Let's Meet Joe Following a brush with death, Marjan might be getting a new love interest on '9-1-1: Lone Star.' Let's get to know Joe and the actor who plays him. By D.M. Apr. 11 2023, Published 10:54 p.m. ET

Things are heating up on 9-1-1: Lone Star. Marjan Marwani (played by Natacha Karam), may be setting her sights on her physical trainer, Joe (John Clarence Stewart). The series, which premiered in 2019, is the first 9-1-1 spinoff to air on Fox. Like the original inception of the show, 9-1-1: Lone Star chronicles the heroic adventures of Texas-based fire, police, and medical first responders.

After experiencing a brush with death during a face-off with Grant Harvey (Cameron Cowperthwaite), Marjan is getting her life back together. It appears that Marjan is looking to take the next step in her fictional love life with her trainer, Joe. Here's what we know about Joe.

Marjan is trying to move on from her rocky romantic past in '9-1-1: Lone Star.'

Marjan has had a rocky romantic history on 9-1-1: Lone Star. In Season 2, fans were introduced to her fiancé, Salim (Mena Massoud). Marjan and Salim split up, and she recently learned that he's having a baby with another woman. Despite the shocking news and recent brush with death, Marjan has stepped back into the dating scene with her trainer, Joe.

Marjan's new love interest, Joe, is played by John Clarence Stewart.

Not much is known about Joe, but the actor who plays the character has been seen in a slew of on-camera roles. However, John may be most known for his starring role as Simon in Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist. And while Marjan and Joe's relationship is still fresh, John and Natacha are dating in real life. John often shares photos of them on his Instagram.

John is now a part of 9-1-1: Lone Star, and his co-star Natacha appears to be happy with the new addition to the cast. Natacha told HELLO!, “John is so insanely talented, what he does he does with such ease.” She also said, “He approaches work with a level of fluency and ability and ease that I encourage myself to copy.” Natacha joked about John’s willingness to “make a fool” of himself and revealed that she has since challenged herself to be more “free.”

‘9-1-1’ may be getting another spinoff!

For fans who can’t seem to get enough of the drama surrounding the characters in the 9-1-1 franchise, there may be another spinoff down the pipeline. Michael Thorn, the President of Entertainment at Fox, previously told Deadline that the network would welcome adding another show to their lineup. He said, “We would absolutely consider that if and when the producers are ready.”