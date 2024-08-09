Home > Television > Reality TV > Big Brother 'Big Brother' Fans Think the Next Twist Involves Kenney Kelley’s Alleged Twin Brother Kenney Kelley displayed some conflicting behaviors before he was voted out. By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 9 2024, 3:37 p.m. ET Source: CBS

There's nothing like a Big Brother season full of twists. Who wants to settle in to what could be a boring game with little surprises along the way? Not us. So when host Julie Chen Moonves promised another twist in the Aug. 7 episode, fans clamored to try and figure out what it could be. According to some, it might involve the classic twin twist with recently evicted houseguest Kenney Kelley.

Article continues below advertisement

There are other theories floating around about what the additional twist could be and how it involves Ainsley, the Big Brother AI assistant. But the one that fans have clung to the most is the possibility (and, really, the hope) that there is a twin twist involving Kenney, and that the twist might have already been in play.

Source: CBS

Article continues below advertisement

What is the twin twist theory about Kenney on 'Big Brother'?

Leading up to and following Kenney's elimination on Big Brother, fans discussed the possibility on social media that Kenney actually had a twin in the house. A twin, by the way, that viewers had no knowledge of prior to the start of the season. It almost makes sense too, given how up and down Kenney's emotions were leading up to eviction night.

Big Brother even made a joke of showing a green thumbs up or a red thumbs down on the screen every time Kenney (or Kenney's twin, if you're into the theory) talked about wanting to stay in the house or wanting to go home. The idea is that Kenney would have likely switched places with his "twin" every day or so when he went to the Diary Room and that his "twin" would return to the game to continue to play as Kenney.

Article continues below advertisement

proof that the TWIN TWIST is back and kenney is actually two different people #bb26 🧵: pic.twitter.com/EfWwlYKy6e — rod ✪ (@rodDiazTwine) August 8, 2024

How that factors into the actual twist that will be announced in the Aug. 13 episode still isn't totally clear. But it could be the time when Julie Chen Moonves reveals the twist that had been going on all along under everyone's noses. Or, she could share that Kenney's twin is going to return to the house to continue to play as "Kenney," and that again, it will be a secret to the other houseguests.

Article continues below advertisement

What was the Project DNA Twin Twist on 'Big Brother' Season 5?

Back in Season 5 of Big Brother, before fans could find out everything about contestants on social media, Project DNA became an infamous twist in the game. it stood for Do Not Assume, and involved two pairs of unlikely players. One was a pair of estranged siblings who didn't know about each other until Week 2. The other pair was part of the Twin Twist.

Are we sure the twin twist isn’t with want-to-play Kenney and send-me-home Kenney #BB26 pic.twitter.com/UbEGxq8t11 — seb (@realitysebbers) August 8, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

Identical twin sisters Adria Klein and Natalie Carroll played the game as one person — Adria — and they switched places in the house every couple of days. They had to both make it to Week 5 without being found out or evicted. The promise was that if they made it to the fifth week, they would both enter the game to play as two individual players.