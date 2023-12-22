Home > Entertainment What's the Latest on AEW Wrestler Kenny Omega's Health? He Is Currently on Indefinite Hiatus What's the latest news on Kenny Omega's health? The AEW wrestler previously announced that he'd be "out indefinitely" in order to recover from illness. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Dec. 22 2023, Published 12:58 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

When you're active in professional sports, even something as performative as pro wrestling, injuries and illnesses can become a big deal. After all, these things can directly impact your career and the way you make your livelihood. It's important for anyone in this position to focus on their health, but if news like this does drop, fans are most certainly going to take notice. This is especially true when you're as popular as Kenny Omega.

Tyson Smith, better known by his ring name Kenny Omega, is a professional wrestler who has been active in several major wrestling leagues. He was previously appointed as the executive vice president of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and is considered one of the best professional wrestlers in the world. However, his health has been of major concern as of late. Here's the latest on Kenny Omega's condition and current status as a pro wrestler.

Source: Getty Images

What's the latest on Kenny Omega's health?

On Dec. 15, 2023, Kenny posted a troubling picture on Twitter of himself lying in a hospital bed. He tweeted, "I can't really sugarcoat this. I'm out indefinitely. I tried to keep pushing past the pain for as long as I could until it became too much. Luckily, doctors caught me when they did. I'll be in here so in the meantime, please enjoy wrestling!" His post was met with an outpouring of support and well wishes from fans and fellow pro wrestlers for his speedy recovery.

Soon after, it was revealed by outlets like WrestleTalk that Kenny was diagnosed with diverticuilitis, a gastrointestinal disease that involves inflammation within the large intestines. Some reports even suggest that the seriousness of his condition may have very well resulted in his death were it not caught in time. As of this writing, Kenny has not provided any more updates on his condition. However, fans are already anticipating his next career move during his recovery.

I can’t really sugar coat this. I’m out indefinitely. I tried to keep pushing past the pain for as long as I could until it became too much. Luckily doctors caught me when they did. I’ll be here so in the mean time, please enjoy wrestling! pic.twitter.com/kn9ZKUgSls — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) December 15, 2023

Earlier in December 2023, Kenny expressed his interest in starting up a career in streaming video games. Throughout his career as a pro wrestler, his love for Japanese video games and anime has always been made apparent. In fact, he's been a huge supporter of Street Fighter 6 since its launch and has been a fan of the franchise overall.