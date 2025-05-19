Cassie and Kerry Morgan Were Friends for 17 Years — Until Diddy Crossed the Line "This is so sad. Cassie sacrificed her friendship for Diddy." By Jennifer Farrington Published May 19 2025, 4:20 p.m. ET Source: Mega

It was during Sean "Diddy" Combs's 2025 racketeering and sex-trafficking case that the jury was introduced to a woman named Kerry Morgan, who also took the stand. According to her testimony, per CNN, she spent a significant amount of time around the disgraced music mogul and his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. Kerry wasn’t part of Diddy’s inner circle like Roger Bonds, but she was a close friend of Cassie’s, so close, in fact, that they used to meet up several times a month.

That changed after Kerry says Diddy assaulted her inside Cassie’s apartment. According to her, that moment marked the end of a 17-year friendship, which started in 2001 and ended in 2018. Given how close she was to Cassie, Kerry claims she witnessed a lot behind the scenes in her relationship with Diddy. Here’s what we know about what she saw, and what led to the falling about between her and Cassie.

Kerry Morgan and Cassie Ventura's friendship spanned 17 years.

Cassie Ventura’s former friend Kerry Morgan didn’t hold back in her testimony during Diddy's 2025 criminal trial. Whether it was because their 17-year friendship had ended, or because Kerry felt she never got the same support she gave Cassie, she revealed some pretty unpleasant aspects of their relationship.

Kerry said she was often around Diddy and Cassie whenever they were in town, and even vacationed with them. She recalled one incident that took place in Jamaica around 2013 when Diddy allegedly dragged Cassie down a hallway "by her hair" for "about 10 feet."

Kerry also claimed that Diddy pushed Cassie to the ground during the altercation, causing her to hit her head. After Cassie fled into a wooded area, Kerry said she confronted Diddy before going to look for her friend. After Kerry found her, the two "hid in a ditch for what felt like hours" before returning to the home they were staying in. Throughout all of the physical altercations she witnessed, Kerry explained that she never contacted the police because Cassie "didn’t want her to."

In addition to the physical abuse allegations, Kerry also spoke about the control she said Diddy held over Cassie’s life. According to her testimony, as reported by CNN, Cassie wouldn’t leave him because "he controlled everything," from her job and her car to her apartment. "She would’ve lost all of her livelihood," Kerry said, which could explain why Cassie remained in the relationship for nearly 11 years.

Kerry Morgan says she ended her friendship with Cassie after Diddy assaulted her.

Kerry and Cassie officially ended their friendship in 2018 — the same year Cassie and Diddy called it quits — after Diddy allegedly assaulted Kerry inside Cassie’s apartment. During her testimony, Kerry explained that Diddy entered the apartment, grabbed her by the neck, and "boomeranged" a wooden hanger at her head.

Shortly after the alleged incident, Kerry met with Cassie, who asked her to sign a non-disclosure agreement, and she was eventually paid $30,000. Although Cassie was the one who "negotiated" the deal, Kerry claimed the money ultimately came from Diddy, and she never filed a lawsuit.

But it wasn’t the NDA or the payout that ended their friendship. Instead, Kerry explained, "The reason I stopped speaking with her is because she was not supportive of me after that incident," adding that Cassie never reached out afterward.