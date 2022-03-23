Ketanji Brown Jackson Has Her Family by Her Side at the Supreme Court Confirmation Hearing

Per NPR, early in their relationship, Patrick would often go to the courtroom to watch his wife work after night shifts on call at the hospital. Federal Judge Patti Saris, who hired Ketanji as a law clerk fresh out of law school, recalls that "the young doctor had often been up for 24-plus hours and looked incredibly scruffy, sitting in the back of the courtroom. Finally, one day, the judge's courtroom marshal came up ... and whispered, 'Judge, would you like me to remove the homeless man in the back row?'"