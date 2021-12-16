A Second Season of 'Kevin Can F**K Himself' Is in the Works — When Is It Coming Out?

Just "off-screen" from Kevin's sitcom life, Allison is placed in a far grittier spotlight as she struggles in her hollow marriage and tries to reclaim agency in her life. She finds comfort in Patty Deirdre O'Connor (Mary Hollis Inboden), but she slowly approaches her wit's end in her loveless marriage and unfulfilling existence.

"When we meet her," star Annie Murphy observes in a featurette, "she's become just a shell of herself, and that kind of throws her into this very intense unraveling."