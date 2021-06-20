'Kevin Can F**k Himself' Takes a Fat Dump on Traditional Sitcom Idiocy

Comedy sitcoms are where the money's at, even if they aren't very "good" by critical standards. That's not to say that there aren't some sitcoms that are pure genius. But there are some which do rely on tired tropes folks just can't seem to get enough of. Namely, an overweight sports fan with a super attractive wife who's constantly "nagging" him to do stuff he should probably be doing, and is painted as the villain for it. Kevin Can Wait is a traditional sitcom. Kevin Can F**k Himself is not.

Wait, is there a connection between 'Kevin Can F**k Himself' and 'Kevin Can Wait'?

Viewers certainly seem to think so. Kevin James isn't exactly a stranger to the role of the "sitcom husband." The King of Queens is yet another entry in the boorish-husband-with-a-beautiful-wife-who-just-won't-leave-him-alone genre. The show ran for a whopping nine seasons and 207 episodes, so of course James would be a shoo-in for another lead sitcom.

Source: AMC

Article continues below advertisement

That's where Kevin Can Wait comes in. James plays a retired police officer who starts his own private security company following the death of his wife. Leah Remini now plays his business partner (and former force rival) instead of his wife (as she did in The King of Queens). Kevin Can Wait only lasted for two seasons before underwhelming numbers ultimately saw the show canceled.

The AMC series Kevin Can F*** Himself technically has nothing to do with Kevin Can Wait or any of the Kevin James properties — at least, not officially. However, the series is taking a giant boot to the throat of tired sitcom tropes by putting forth an interesting, genre-melding format that hasn't really been seen in a major network TV production.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's how the show's structured: All of the scenes inside main character Allison McRoberts' home are shot in the traditional sitcom style, complete with bright lighting, a three-camera setup, and a laugh track. Her interactions with her husband, Kevin, is something straight out of every sitcom you've ever seen before. The show's set in Worcester, Mass., and Kevin spends the majority of his time watching sports and acting like an idiot with his father and his best friend.

"Schitt's Creek" star Annie Murphy says she wouldn't have joined the new series "Kevin Can F Himself" if it were a traditional sitcom. pic.twitter.com/4jOoni7O7w — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) June 14, 2021 Source: Twitter

Article continues below advertisement