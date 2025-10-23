"Power" Rapper Kevin Gates Has Amassed an Impressive Net Worth Throughout His Career Kevin is known for his hits "2 Phones" and "Really Really." By Niko Mann Published Oct. 23 2025, 3:05 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Known for his hits, "Power" and "Really Really," rapper Kevin Gates has amassed an impressive net worth since releasing his 2009 mixtape, "Behind Enemy Lines."

The recording artist dropped his first studio album, "Islah," back in 2016, which reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. The Louisiana native married his wife, Dreka, in 2015, and they had two children, Islah and Khaza. However, Dreka filed for divorce in 2025, with the Superior Court of Los Angeles, and fans want to know his net worth as Dreka requests spousal support.

What is Kevin Gates's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kevin has a net worth of approximately $4 million. He was born in New Orleans, La., to a Puerto Rican mother and a Moroccan father, and he was raised in Baton Rouge. The rapper released his first mixtape, "Behind Enemy Lines," in 2009. In 2016, Kevin dropped his first studio album, "Islah." In 2013, the recording artist began his own record label, Bread Winners' Association, and he released the mixtape "The Luca Brasi Story," which won critical acclaim.

He married Dreka in 2015, and they had two children. However, after she filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, she claimed that Kevin had financially cut her off, as well as their children, per TMZ. Dreka claimed that Kevin began to "dismantle the financial foundation of their family" back in 2021 and stopped paying property taxes as well as the tuition for their children's private school.

Kevin Jerome Gilyard (Kevin Gates) Musician Net worth: $4 million Birthdate: Feb. 5, 1986 Birthplace: New Orleans, La. Spouse: Dreka Haynes (Divorced 2025) Children: Islah and Khaza

She also claimed that at the same time, he bought a $4.7 million home in Calabasas, Calif., and bought 18 luxury vehicles. The outlet also reported that the former couple's farm in Mississippi is in foreclosure after Kevin failed to pay $7 million in taxes. Dreka asked the court to award her more than $27,000 per month in child support. She also requested more than $46,000 per month in spousal support.

According to People, Kevin also had a two-month-long spiritual marriage to Basketball Wives star Brittany Renner. Kevin is a devout Muslim, and Renner converted to be with the rapper. "Islam has made my life better in every single category," she said. "And like my husband says, the closer you get to God, the more you get. And literally in every category of my life. I mean, dreams happen. It has been really beautiful. It's changed my life. It's for the better."