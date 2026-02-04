What Are 'SharkTank' Star Kevin O'Leary's Politics? Is He MAGA? The Canadian businessman once ran to be the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada. By Niko Mann Published Feb. 4 2026, 2:50 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Canadian businessman and reality TV star Kevin O'Leary sounded off about celebrities who share their political opinions, and now, folks want to know about his politics. The Shark Tank star made an appearance on Fox News on Feb. 3, 2026, and his hypocrisy reared its ugly head.

Article continues below advertisement

Kevin himself is a celebrity, having starred on the reality TV show since 2009. He also had a failed run to lead the Conservative Party of Canada back in 2017, per ABC News. So, why is a Canadian so enthusiastic about celebs discussing American politics when he himself is a celebrity?

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What are Kevin O'Leary's politics?

Kevin is a staunch Trump supporter and MAGA follower, and he criticized liberal celebrities for sharing their opinions about politics during his appearance on Fox News. Singer Billie Eilish won a Grammy Award on Feb. 1 for song of the year for "Wildflower," and she used her acceptance speech to protest ICE.

"As grateful as I feel, I honestly don’t feel like I need to say anything but that no one is illegal on stolen land," she said, in part, per Variety. "And, yeah, it’s just really hard to know what to say and what to do right now, and I feel really hopeful in this room, and I feel like we just need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting, and our voices really do matter, and the people matter, and f--k ICE. That’s all I’m going to say. Sorry. Thank you so much."

Article continues below advertisement

Her comments clearly triggered the MAGA set, and Kevin seemed ecstatic when the host John Roberts announced that the First People of the greater Los Angeles Basin, the Tongva tribe, reacted to Billie's speech by noting her home was on ancestral land, and she had not contacted them about returning her property, per the Daily Mail. "I feel sorry for celebrities that wander into this kind of thing without doing at least a basic AI search," said Kevin, adding that "She got torched."

Article continues below advertisement

"There's a kernel of an idea sparked by this massive narrative that occurred, just at a flippant statement at the Grammys," he continued. "I'm very optimistic that from this, something good will happen. As far as Billie, I say this to entertainers: Half the people in politics that you piss off won't buy your music anymore. Don’t be stupid about it. ... It's the first lesson 101 for celebrity. As you rise up, whether you're a film star, a music star, or whatever, shut your mouth and just entertain."

Kevin ran to lead the Conservative Party of Canada back in 2017, and he shared the announcement on X. "It's official, I'm in," he wrote. "The Conservative Party of Canada needs a candidate who can beat Justin Trudeau and bring back jobs to this country!" He also bragged on Facebook that he was being compared to Donald Trump following his announcement.

Article continues below advertisement

It's official, I'm in. The Conservative Party of Canada needs a candidate who can beat Justin Trudeau and bring back jobs to this country! — Kevin O'Leary aka Mr. Wonderful (@kevinolearytv) January 18, 2017