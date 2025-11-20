Kevin Spacey Is Singing Songs in Nightclubs and Now Lives out of Various Hotels "I’m walking with my head high, no glasses on my face, no hat, nothing to hide." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Nov. 20 2025, 11:58 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Actor Kevin Spacey has opened up about his life following his acquittal of multiple sexual assault charges brought against him starting in 2018. In July 2023, a jury in England acquitted Spacey of nine charges against him from four men "dating back to the period between 2001 and 2013, during which time Spacey was artistic director of London's Old Vic theater," per NPR. Although Spacey has never been convicted of any crimes, the charges continue to follow him.

In November 2025, Spacey spoke with The Telegraph about what his career looks like. He shared that finding work is difficult, which has presented challenges in all aspects of his life. Spacey revealed that he is essentially homeless, though he has not been without a roof over his head. Here's what we know.

Is Kevin Spacey actually homeless? His net worth is not looking good.

When The Telegraph caught up with Spacey in November 2025, he had just performed at a nightclub in Cyprus, Greece. He was singing covers of popular songs like Simon & Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Waters" to an audience who paid more than $1300 to see the Oscar-winning actor.

Because of his various legal entanglements, the opportunity to sing on stage was ideal for Spacey, who always wanted to try it professionally. He said it just sort of happened, so he wanted to see if he could "sing for his supper again." There are things in the works that suggest Spacey will be able to fully return to acting again. In the meantime, he is going where the gigs are, which means he is essentially a man without a country.

Regarding a home, Spacey said he lost his house "because the costs over these last seven years have been astronomical." Spacey went on to say, "I’ve had very little coming in and everything going out." The American Beauty actor is living out of hotels and Airbnbs while all of his possessions sit in storage. He describes his financial situation as "not great." As far as his net worth goes, he is reportedly in the red at negative $2 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Spacey's former Baltimore home is still for sale.

Spacey's hit Netflix show House of Cards was primarily filmed in Baltimore, which is why he bought a condo in what is affectionately known as Charm City. That's where he was living when the proverbial you-know-what hit the fan.

According to the New York Post, the condo went on the market in February 2025 after the actor lost the home to foreclosure. By August 2025, the five-story property was on its third discount, bringing the price down to $4.19 million from $6 million. The impressive condo is located in a gated community that looks out over Baltimore's inner harbor. It includes a chef’s kitchen, nine-seat home theater, personal sauna, glass-paneled elevator, and a sprawling deck.