How Much Does the Crew of 'Big Timber' Make for Their Hard Work?By Pippa Raga
Jul. 2 2021, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Debuting on Netflix is an all-new reality series that’s sure to get lumber enthusiasts excited.
Big Timber is the streaming platform’s newest show, and it follows Kevin Wenstob and his crew as they attempt to deliver hundreds of tons of timber that they source from Klitsa Mountain in Canada.
It’s an unusual job, to be sure, and one that’s extremely treacherous for those who work in the harsh conditions of the mountain. For this reason, many viewers are already wondering what kind of compensation the men earn.
Let’s take a look at Kevin Wenstob’s net worth to get an idea of what working in the logging industry can get you.
What is Kevin Wenstob’s net worth?
Kevin Wenstob is the owner of Wenstob Timber, one of the last independent sawmills on Vancouver Island in Canada. Kevin has been logging for as long as he can remember and is a proponent of sustainable forestry, meaning that he believes there are ways to log for timber responsibly, despite many environmentalists saying otherwise.
The Big Timber trailer shows viewers that working in the logging industry is clearly no easy task. Not only do Kevin and his crew have to deal with inclement weather and challenging terrain, but they also have to contend with equipment that breaks down and other dangers that most urban dwellers would never imagine facing.
So with so much on the line, what is Kevin’s net worth, and does it make it worth the risks inherent in his line of work? Unfortunately, there’s very little public information about Kevin’s finances as the show so recently arrived on Netflix on July 2, 2021. As a result, it’s hard to know exactly what the logger's net worth is.
However, according to online sources, owners of small-scale sawmills can earn up to $200 a day, which works out to about $73,000 a year. Keep in mind, this is an estimate for smaller, portable sawmills, so an operation like Kevin’s is sure to be earning a lot more.
What are the salaries like for 'Big Timber' loggers?
Again, since the show is so new, the details about the salaries of the crew on Big Timber are fuzzy. But, according to Canada’s Indeed.com, the average logger salary in the country is around $126,165 (CAD), which works out to around $60.66 per hour.
Depending on a person’s rank within the crew, they can earn anywhere between $56,000 to $84,000 a year. Indeed.com also says that the typical tenure for a logger is about a year, but even with the short time span of the job, that’s a pretty good monetary takeaway.
For more information on Kevin and his crew, be sure to tune in to Season 1 of Big Timber, now streaming on Netflix.