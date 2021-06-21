Who Is Tim Rose on 'Barnwood Builders'? Details on the Military Man's Journey

Who Is Tim Rose on 'Barnwood Builders'? Details on the Military Man's JourneyBy Distractify Staff
The hit DIY Network series Barnwood Builders follows a group of "fun-loving West Virginians who salvage antique log cabins and barns" and transform them into beautiful modern homes. The show is led by a team of hardworking craftsmen who tackle new restoration projects each episode.
One staple cast member on Barnwood Builders is funnyman Tim Rose. Keep reading to find out more about what happened to Tim and his journey on the DIY Network reality series.
What happened to Tim Rose on 'Barnwood Builders'?
According to GVQuarterly, Tim joined the team in 2006 after working for 10 years as an Air Force aircraft mechanic.
While the show has created individual archetypes for the team members, the crew can actually do everything. "We work as a unit," Tim said in a 2016 interview. "We don’t feel like anyone is the expert or the boss. If someone says, 'Go do this,' or 'Go do that,' we do it."
So, though he's portrayed on the series as the "animal whisperer," aka the guy who specializes in getting rid of unwanted critters and snakes, it's only because he and Graham Ferguson are the "bravest," according to Graham.
"So that’s why we end up handling them," Graham told GVQuarterly. "No reason to destroy wildlife if you can rescue it. I guess I’ve rescued a few lizards, too, before the buildings fell on them."
Barnwood Builders continues to be a hit television show and it is currently in its 12th season. But not all of the OG cast members have remained on the series. Luckily for fans, Tim continues to play an active role on the DIY Network show.
However, one fan-favorite character recently announced his exit: Alex Webb.
Why did Alex Webb leave 'Barnwood Builders'?
After working on the show for five years, Alex announced that he was leaving Barnwood Builders. Alex's exit from the show was revealed during the episode that aired on May 2.
"Alright, so today is kind of a big day, man. We've got a first, and we've got a last," team leader Mark Bowe explained. "This is the first timber-frame house that we've ever worked on. ... The last thing is that y'all may or may not know [that] this is Alex's last project. He's moving on to greener pastures. We're going to have to get some people here to fill your shoes."
Alex addressed his resignation on Facebook, hinting at a new opportunity to expand his own business.
"Thank you all for your support! I'm really gonna miss that bunch!" he wrote on Facebook. "I am so grateful for every single fan and the wonderful experiences that I have had. I'll be posting a video on my Facebook page tomorrow [May 3] to reveal the name of my new shop and how you can continue to follow me! Stay tuned!"
Though we're sad to watch Alex leave the show, we wish him the best of luck with his new business venture.
Barnwood Builders airs on Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on the DIY Network. You can also catch up on past episodes of the show on Hulu or on Discovery Plus.