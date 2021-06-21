Who Is Tim Rose on 'Barnwood Builders'? Details on the Military Man's Journey

The hit DIY Network series Barnwood Builders follows a group of "fun-loving West Virginians who salvage antique log cabins and barns" and transform them into beautiful modern homes. The show is led by a team of hardworking craftsmen who tackle new restoration projects each episode.

One staple cast member on Barnwood Builders is funnyman Tim Rose. Keep reading to find out more about what happened to Tim and his journey on the DIY Network reality series.

What happened to Tim Rose on 'Barnwood Builders'?

According to GVQuarterly, Tim joined the team in 2006 after working for 10 years as an Air Force aircraft mechanic. While the show has created individual archetypes for the team members, the crew can actually do everything. "We work as a unit," Tim said in a 2016 interview. "We don’t feel like anyone is the expert or the boss. If someone says, 'Go do this,' or 'Go do that,' we do it."

So, though he's portrayed on the series as the "animal whisperer," aka the guy who specializes in getting rid of unwanted critters and snakes, it's only because he and Graham Ferguson are the "bravest," according to Graham. "So that’s why we end up handling them," Graham told GVQuarterly. "No reason to destroy wildlife if you can rescue it. I guess I’ve rescued a few lizards, too, before the buildings fell on them."

Article continues below advertisement

Barnwood Builders continues to be a hit television show and it is currently in its 12th season. But not all of the OG cast members have remained on the series. Luckily for fans, Tim continues to play an active role on the DIY Network show. However, one fan-favorite character recently announced his exit: Alex Webb.

Source: DIY Network