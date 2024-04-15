Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Keyshia Cole Is the Proud Mother of Two Boys — and Maybe a Future Daughter? “Don’t waste that time. Gotta be there for them babies, man. Gotta be there for them babies,” said Keyshia. By Brandon Charles Apr. 15 2024, Published 4:02 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Singer, actress, and occasional tabloid subject Keyshia Cole is the proud mother of two boys. In fact, they’re the main reason you haven’t heard as much from the performer over the last few years.

Article continues below advertisement

Based on interviews with magazines and in television documentaries, Keyshia is an extremely involved parent and puts her kids above work. Based on some quotes, she may welcome one more kid in the future.

Source: Instagram/@keyshiacole Keyshia and her kids in 2024

Article continues below advertisement

Who are Keyshia Cole’s children, and what are the kids' ages?

Keyshia’s oldest son, Daniel, was born March 2, 2010. Nearly 10 years later her youngest son, Tobias, was born Aug. 1, 2019.

As of this writing, Daniel is 14 and Tobias is 4. Keyshia currently co-parents both of her children with their respective fathers.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images Keyshia Cole, son Daniel, and Daniel Gibson in 2011

In the 2023 Lifetime documentary Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story, she said, “Sometimes we don't agree on things and when my kids hurt, I hurt. So they just know Mama Bear is going to come, so don't play. We work it out though."

Article continues below advertisement

Keyshia Cole’s baby daddies are a former NBA player and a fellow singer.

Keyshia and former NBA player Daniel Gibson got engaged on Jan. 1, 2010 (smart idea, that’s an easy date to remember). Daniel was born in March and the two wed the following year on May 21, 2011. They separated in 2014, Keyshia announced a divorce in 2017, and it was finalized in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

Keyshia dated fellow singer Niko Khale from November 2017 until October 2020. The two welcomed Tobias to the world in the midst of their four-year relationship. Niko, who is 14 years Keyshia's junior, is consistently sharing photos and videos of Tobias and himself on his Instagram feed.

Article continues below advertisement

The multiplatinum singer certainly has her hands full.

When asked about juggling her career and parenting, Keyshia spoke about those troubles to Essence in a March 5, 2022 profile. “My youngest child, his father, takes him every other week. He’s really hands-on, probably because he’s so little right now. My oldest really wants me to leave him alone as much as possible – I try not to – but his father is there as well ... Also, I have never had a real nanny, somebody that helps me keep a schedule. For the most part, I’ve been trying to do things alone."

Source: Getty Images Keyshia Cole and Niko Hale in 2019

Article continues below advertisement

The best takeaway from that interview comes at the end. Asked about what lesson that carries her through, Keyshia was quite wise. “Life is really not promised. We spend so much time trying to accomplish so many things to fulfill those in our lives, but we also have to make sure that we make ourselves happy as well and be there for our families and children and the people who deserve our love. Don’t waste that time. Gotta be there for them babies, man. Gotta be there for them babies."

Speaking of babies, is there one in Keyshia Cole's future?

On April 9, 2024, Essence ran "Does Keyshia Cole Have a New Man?" Based on Instagram, it sure looks like it. That man is rapper Hunxho, who is 18 years younger than Keyshia.

Article continues below advertisement