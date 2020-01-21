This Is What Went Down Between Kian Lawley and Andrea Russett

Season 2 of The Reality House has barely begun, but fans of the show already have some burning questions to ask.

Hosted by Kian Lawley and JC Caylen, the pioneering web series chronicles the extreme challenges a select group of renowned YouTubers have to participate in, in order to win the whopping prize of $50,000. However, it wasn't the adrenaline-drenched tasks that caught the viewers' attention the most.

Fans are wondering: weren't Kian Lawley and Andrea Russett in a relationship in the past?