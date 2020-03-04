Are Kian Lawley and Ayla Woodruff Expecting Their First Child Together?By Shannon Raphael
Like all successful YouTubers, Kian Lawley and Ayla Woodruff are no strangers to using clickbait to get views. Kian is best known for his collaborative channel with J.C. Caylen, which has nearly 4 million subscribers, and for his 2018 firing from The Hate U Give over racism allegations. Ayla's YouTube channel has more than 770,000 fans, and she posts all about her personal life.
The couple has chronicled all of the details of their romance on their respective channels since they began dating in 2019, and they've since proven that they're a match made in YouTube heaven.
Considering the fact that they often do put out content to keep people guessing, fans can't figure out if Kian subtly announced Ayla's pregnancy on his Instagram page.
Are Kian Lawley and Ayla Woodruff pregnant? Kian posted a photo that hinted that the two might be expecting a child together, but it wouldn't be the first time that Ayla teased a fake pregnancy. Read on to find out what we know about their announcement, and if there is any truth to the baby rumors.
Are Kian Lawley and Ayla Woodruff pregnant?
The pregnancy speculation began when Kian posted a photo on Instagram on March 4 that showed him in an embrace with Ayla. In the photo, both Kian and Ayla can be seen looking down toward Ayla's stomach. If that wasn't enough to fuel the rumors, Kian also captioned the photo, "Exciting news. Some of you already know or have found out, but video coming soon."
Almost immediately after posting, the comments section of his page was filled with well wishes for the couple.
But, the two have yet to officially confirm any sort of baby news.
Though they were hinting at a pregnancy in the post, many thought that Kian would share that the couple has decided to move in together in his upcoming video. Viewers will just have to wait to see what this news is.
Plus, based on their past history of using clickbait for views, we have a feeling that Kian and Ayla might be sharing other news in Kian's new video.
Ayla Woodruff also teased a pregnancy in 2018.
Another reason why fans are a bit skeptical about sending their well-wishes to the couple is because Ayla did pretend to be pregnant once before for the sake of her channel. In January of 2018, she posted a video entitled, "Finally told my mom I'm PREGNANT!"
Contrary to the title of the video, Ayla actually just pranked her mom with a baby announcement. The YouTuber was not, in fact, actually pregnant.
Whether Kian and Ayla are actually about to become parents remains to be seen. If they are, then we can safely bet that a family YouTube channel will soon be on the horizon.
More from Distractify:
Kylie Jenner Snaps Back at Instagram Trolls After They Attacked Her Toes
Meghan Rienks Says She Got Hacked and YouTube Did Nothing to Help
The 'Love Is Blind' Reunion Won't Be on Netflix — Here's How to Watch the Show