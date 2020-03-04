Are Kian Lawley and Ayla Woodruff Expecting Their First Child Together?

Like all successful YouTubers , Kian Lawley and Ayla Woodruff are no strangers to using clickbait to get views. Kian is best known for his collaborative channel with J.C. Caylen, which has nearly 4 million subscribers, and for his 2018 firing from The Hate U Give over racism allegations. Ayla's YouTube channel has more than 770,000 fans, and she posts all about her personal life.

The couple has chronicled all of the details of their romance on their respective channels since they began dating in 2019, and they've since proven that they're a match made in YouTube heaven.

Considering the fact that they often do put out content to keep people guessing, fans can't figure out if Kian subtly announced Ayla's pregnancy on his Instagram page.