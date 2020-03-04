Meghan Rienks Says She Got Hacked and YouTube Did Nothing to Help

Though Meghan Rienks built her career by vlogging on YouTube, the influencer is now saying that the platform did nothing to help her when her channels were hacked. Meghan is the creator of two channels on the video streaming site — her eponymous channel, and a channel that is solely focused on vlogs. They have 2 million and 500,000 subscribers respectively.

In October of 2019, Meghan noticed that her email accounts, which were linked to said channels, were compromised.