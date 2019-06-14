We Can't Take Our Eyes Off Kiana Madeira on Netflix's 'Trinkets'

We can always count on Netflix to provide us with quality content, and their latest foray into YA, Trinkets, looks like it might be our next big obsession. The teen drama follows three young girls who become friends after meeting at a Shoplifters Anonymous group. (Is that really a thing?) Played by a trio of talented actresses, these petty criminals are a joy to watch, but it’s relative newcomer Kiana Madeira who really stands out from the pack.

Keep reading for a look back at the 26-year-old’s impressive career so far and why she was drawn to the role of high schooler Moe Truax. Kiana has a long list of acting credits.

Source: Syfy Kiana and Varun Saranga in 'Neverknock.'

According to her IMDb page, Kiana has been appearing on screen since 2007. Her first gig was on the Canadian sitcom Little Mosque on the Prairie and she’s since guest-starred on The Flash and Wynonna Earp. The brunette beauty also appeared as a series regular on the TV shows Really Me and Sacred Lies. Despite her success, Kiana admits that she struggles with anxiety. "I constantly delete and reinstall Instagram every single day because it often makes me feel insecure, judged and [judgmental] and spiritually weighed down," she wrote on World Mental Health Day in 2018.

"I’m working on myself, my anxiety towards body image and striving to love myself unconditionally. But it’s not always easy. Mental health is SO important. Talking about it matters." It’s a topic her character Moe struggles with too. Kiana desperately wanted to land the part of Moe.

Source: Netflix

The Toronto native explained that she was immediately drawn to the outsider, who has her fair share of secrets. "I haven’t played a character like [Moe] before," Kiana told InqPOP! "When we auditioned for the project, we only got to see the first episode so there’s always a mystery to the show and I didn’t know where the story is going. I really want to know more so that’s the huge reason why I wanted to be a part of it."

One theme the series touches on is how damaging labels can be. "I think it is important to allow yourself to be in more than one thing," Kiana shared. "Surround yourself with people who will support you and understand you." She added, "I really want people to know that you do not have [to fill yourself] with anything or anyone who doesn’t love and support you fully. There are people out there who will support you, who can share positive energies with [you], so no matter what your circumstance is, there are people out there who will show you love." Kiana speaks from experience. One of the yogi’s biggest allies happens to be her longtime love, Lovell Adams-Gray.

Source: Instagram

Kiana’s boyfriend is also an actor. The pair, who has been dating for two-and-a-half years, frequently gives each other shout-outs on Instagram. Kiana recently congratulated her man for winning Toronto’s Critics’ Pick Award for Outstanding Leading Performance in a Play.