The Army Is Investigating a Helicopter Fly By of Kid Rock's House in Nashville — Was He in the Military? The musician claims to have a lot of respect for the armed forces. By Joseph Allen Published March 31 2026, 10:20 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Although he's never really been shy about his politics, Kid Rock has been particularly outspoken about his views since President Trump first took office in 2016. In that time, Kid Rock has become a well-known conservative entertainer and has met with the president on more than one occasion.

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In a new video posted to social media, Kid Rock called attention to what appeared to be an Apache helicopter that flew over his home in Nashville. The video shows the musician saluting and applauding the helicopter as it hovers over the pool at his house. Following the posting of the video, many want to better understand whether Kid Rock was ever in the military. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

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Did Kid Rock perform any military service?

Part of the reason people were so curious whether Kid Rock had ever served in the military is because of the caption that accompanied the video of the helicopter. "This is a level of respect that s--t for brains Governor of California will never know," Kid Rock wrote. "God Bless America and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend her."

While we don't know why the helicopter was there, it didn't have anything to do with Kid Rock's past as a servicemember, because he doesn't have one. The musician has never served in the military, and released his debut album in 1990 when he was just 19 years old. From a very young age, then, Kid Rock has been in the music industry, and he never spent any time in the armed forces, however much he might claim to respect them.

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Kid Rock's caption was also a knock on California Gavin Newsom, who in February jokingly "banned" Kid Rock from California. Now, it seems the musician is coming at the governor by suggesting that he doesn't adequately support the American armed forces. It's unclear what he's basing that on, but the video of a helicopter hovering feet outside his back door is definitely a pretty impressive sight.

This is a level of respect that shit for brains Governor of California will never know. God Bless America and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend her. 🇺🇸 🙏 pic.twitter.com/iD5mmkaXv1 — KidRock (@KidRock) March 28, 2026

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The Army is planning to investigate the incident.

Although Kid Rock posted the video to social media because he clearly thought it was cool, it seems like the Army doesn't totally agree with that assessment. In a statement to USA Today, the Army explained that it would be opening an investigation. "The Army is aware of a video circulating online that appears to show AH 64 Apache helicopters operating in the vicinity of a private residence in the Nashville area," the statement said.

"Army aviators must adhere to strict safety standards, professionalism, and established flight regulations," it continued. "An administrative review is underway to assess the mission and verify compliance with regulations and airspace requirements. Appropriate action will be taken if any violations are found."