Kid Rock Is Accused of Lip-Syncing During the TPUSA Halftime Show

There was quite a bit of drama surrounding Super Bowl LX, and we're not talking about the teams that faced off against each other. The real "controversy" was all about the halftime show and who was performing. Back in September 2025, the NFL announced that the globally beloved Bad Bunny would be headlining the popular event. The Puerto Rican rapper earned nearly 20 billion streams on Spotify in 2025, making him Spotify's Global Top Artist. He previously took home the title in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

The response to Bad Bunny's appearance at the Super Bowl was mixed. Most people were pretty excited about being able to watch a performance by the King of Latin Trap. The MAGA right, however, declared this show to be anti-American even though Bad Bunny is an American citizen. This is when Turning Point USA (TPUSA) created its own halftime show that was headlined by Kid Rock. He has since been accused of lip-syncing during his performance. Here's what we know.

Did Kid Rock lip-sync at the Turning Point USA halftime show?

According to a report from Variety, TPUSA pre-taped the "All-American Halftime Show" that included performances from Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Gabby Barrett, and Lee Brice. Sources told the outlet the show was previously recorded in Atlanta. While singing his hit song "Bawitaba," Kid Rock only held the mic to his mouth for roughly half the song, yet all of the song was clearly heard. Kid Rock did have the mic close to his lips for his version of Cody Johnson's "Till You Can’t."

Social media was filled with comments about Kid Rock's possibly fake musical news. One X (formerly Twitter) user compared it to Ashley Simpson's infamous lip-syncing flub on Saturday Night Live. Journalist Ryan Grim had this to say on X: Imagine that a solid one-third of the country vests all of their pride and hope and dreams in you to carry forth the torch of Real America, and you show up and lip-sync your one hit while wearing jean shorts.

How many people watched the Turning Point USA halftime show?

About 26 minutes before the Super Bowl started, TPUSA shared an update to X about their halftime show. "Due to licensing restrictions, we are unable to stream The All-American Halftime Show on X," they wrote. "Head on over to our YouTube channel tonight around 8 PM ET to watch the full show." This undoubtedly affected how many people actually watched the concert.