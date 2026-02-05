Creepy Kid Rock Lyrics About Liking Underage Girls Resurface After TPUSA Show Announcement He could not have spelled it out more clearly. By Risa Weber Published Feb. 5 2026, 3:54 p.m. ET Source: MEGA / Genius

Report online or in-person sexual abuse of a child or teen by calling the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453 or visiting childhelp.org. Learn more about the warning signs of child abuse at RAINN.org.

Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk's organization, announced that they'll be having a "family-friendly" show as an alternative to Bad Bunny's upcoming performance at the 2026 Super Bowl. The Turning Point "All-American" show will feature Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett.

Vice President JD Vance shared Turning Point USA's announcement on X (formerly Twitter), showing that he stands behind the organization and the event. In light of the lineup announcement, people began pointing to old Kid Rock lyrics that speak of liking underage girls. They are very straightforward. Here's what they say.

Kid Rock brags about sexually assaulting underage girls in the "Cool Daddy Cool" lyrics.

In one of the "Cool Daddy Cool" verses, Kid Rock sings: "Young ladies, young ladies, I like 'em underage, see / Some say that's statutory (But I say it's mandatory)." He really cannot make it any clearer that he is speaking about intentionally sexually assaulting underage girls.

Adding to the wildness of these lyrics is the fact that they are in a song for the kids' film Osmosis Jones. You know, the fever-dream of a film about a policeman who is actually a white blood cell living inside someone's body? It's truly strange that this song was in a PG-rated movie, since "Cool Daddy Cool" not only has the damning lyrics about liking underage girls, but also includes the words "sex," "hoe," "packing heat," and lines about drinking beer and smoking.

Then people wonder why you guys get offended when calling pedo… Literally Kid Rock promoting pedo in his songs…. pic.twitter.com/IJ7vh6IrOR — cryptwild (@mofongoyuca91) February 3, 2026

The Turning Point USA halftime show is marketed as an "all-American" family show.

"The All-American Halftime Show will be a unique, patriotic event proudly celebrating American culture, freedom, and faith," TPUSA wrote in an announcement for the event. Their spokesman, Andrew Kolvet, said that the show is intended to not have an agenda other than "to celebrate faith, family, and freedom."

"We set out to provide an entertainment option that will be fun, excellent, and exciting for the entire family while millions are gathered together for the big game," Andrew said. "These performers will deliver exactly that," he added.

Thinking about how interesting it is that Kid Rock has become a "protect our kids" conservative when he once put this line into a song FOR A KIDS FILM pic.twitter.com/LzcYCI4uZY — Themperor Kennedée🐸🏳️‍🌈 (@kennedytcooper) June 9, 2023

On social media, people were quick to bring up Kid Rock's creepy lyrics.

Under JD Vance's share of the show announcement, an X user posted a screenshot of Kid Rock's "Cool Daddy Cool" lyrics and wrote, "Then people wonder why you guys get offended when calling pedo … Literally Kid Rock promoting pedo in his songs ..." Another wrote, "Kid Rock has been arrested for fighting a DJ at a strip club in Nashville, fighting in a Waffle House in Atlanta, and fighting Tommy Lee at the VMAs. Such a classy dude," they added sarcastically.