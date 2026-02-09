Did Bad Bunny Host a Real Wedding at the Super Bowl? What Actually Happened on the Field A live wedding, a viral rumor, and a child actor confusion made Bad Bunny’s halftime show unforgettable. By Darrell Marrow Published Feb. 9 2026, 10:44 a.m. ET Source: Mega

During the Super Bowl LX halftime show at Levi’s Stadium, Bad Bunny’s 13-minute set included an on-field wedding. The scene looked so cinematic that many viewers assumed it was part of the production.

About five minutes into the performance, cameras cut to the end of a wedding ceremony staged inside a Puerto Rico-inspired set. The officiant pronounced the couple married, and the bride and groom kissed as dancers and musicians celebrated around them. The moment quickly went viral, with viewers questioning whether the glowing display of love was real.

Source: Mega

Was the wedding during Bad Bunny’s performance real?

Bad Bunny didn’t include the couple in his halftime show just for vibes. A representative for the singer confirmed to The Associated Press that the couple was legally married during the performance. Bad Bunny also served as a witness and signed the marriage certificate. The wedding even featured a real cake.

The couple’s names have not been publicly released in reports confirming the marriage. However, Entertainment Weekly shared some backstory behind the unforgettable moment. The bride and groom originally invited Bad Bunny to perform at their wedding. Instead, he elevated the occasion by inviting them to say “I do” during his halftime show, turning their big day into a stadium-sized celebration.

Musically, the wedding scene transitioned directly into guest appearances. After the couple kissed, cameras revealed Lady Gaga alongside Los Sobrinos, a Puerto Rican salsa band. Bad Bunny then returned to the stage to perform “Baile Inolvidable.”

Bad Bunny le da el Grammy a Liam Ramos y le dice “Cree siempre en ti” 🥹



Tú no está llorando, yo no estoy llorando, todos estamos llorando 😭pic.twitter.com/CERGvbgExH — 🍾 (@esquinaextrema) February 9, 2026

Who was the little boy in Bad Bunny’s performance?

The little boy in the halftime show was not a mystery pulled from a viral headline. He was a 5-year-old child actor, Lincoln Fox, who portrayed a younger version of Bad Bunny. During the performance, Bad Bunny stepped into a cozy, living-room-style set and handed the boy a Grammy trophy. The child, dressed to resemble a young Benito — Bad Bunny’s real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — beamed during the exchange.

Despite that clear setup, a lot of fans online were sure the boy had to be Liam Conejo Ramos, the 5-year-old who drew national attention earlier this year after federal agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained him and his father. Social media lit up with speculation that Bad Bunny was giving Liam a specially meaningful moment in the spotlight, connecting the performance to ongoing conversations about immigration.

“Many of you may have missed this, but the little boy who Bad Bunny handed his Grammy to at the Super Bowl was Liam Ramos,” one person posted. While another wrote, “Wait, hold up ... Did Bad Bunny just give his Grammy to Liam Conejo Ramos, the poor kid who was kidnapped by ICE? If so amazing.”