Kid Rock Made Comments About the Olsen Twins Turning 18 When They Were 14 Years Old "That was gross even way back then." By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 10 2026, 11:00 a.m. ET

Being a celebrity means that anything you say can and will be used against you in the entertainment industry at any point in your career. This is especially true if you say something incredibly problematic and that statement ages poorly over time. That's what happened to Kid Rock and his comments about the Olsen twins when they were underage and just 14 years old.

After Kid Rock promoted and then performed at Turning Point USA's halftime show in February 2026, some of his song lyrics and appearances from earlier in his career resurfaced. And, spoiler alert, none of it looks great for the rocker. The comments he made about Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, specifically, is a sentiment that you can't really explain away.

What were Kid Rock's comments about the Olsen twins when they were underage?

In a resurfaced clip of Kid Rock during a Saturday Night Live appearance in April 2001, where he was on the "Weekend Update" segment to promote his album "Cocky," Kid Rock commented on the Olsen twins, who were still 14 years old at that time and not adults. Although they were still children, Kid Rock spoke about other men anticipating the twins turning 18. For Kid Rock, at least according to what he said at the time, age wasn't an issue.

"The Olsen twins," Kid Rock says, followed by a scoff. "Why is every guy in America waiting for these chicks to turn 18? I mean, you know what I say. If there's grass on the field, play ball!" Kid Rock's comments on the Olsen twins turning 18 and about the young teens hitting puberty didn't get him in trouble at the time. However, after the clip resurfaced in 2026, people commented on it on YouTube to share their outrage.

"That was gross even way back then," one user commented on the YouTube upload. "And he was already a father when he filmed that," another added. Someone else pointed out that on SNL, the writers make up the jokes, presumably including what Kid Rock said. However, as others said in the comments, Kid Rock likely had the option to decline saying that line about the Olsen twins or to ask to tweak it.

Kid Rock also has questionable lyrics about underage girls.

Around the same time of Kid Rock's SNL appearance, he released the song "Cool Daddy Cool" as part of the animated PG-rated film Osmosis Jones's soundtrack. The lyrics, which have now come under more scrutiny, echo what Kid Rock said on SNL about the Olsen twins and add to the criticism of the singer and his personal values.

Hey Conservative Christians, you might want to look into the performers at your alternate half-time show! KID ROCK “Cool Daddy Cool”.



🎶Now, some people say my mind's blown, I'm coolin' like a snow cone

On my cell phone I'm paid, G, can't call me, just page me

Young ladies,… pic.twitter.com/uivQVQjgeV — LAC 🇺🇸🦅💙 (@uncommonlyann) February 4, 2026