Not a Scary Movie Fan? Try These Family-Friendly Halloween Flicks Instead

And while the selection is incredible, many of them are bound to make you feel incredibly nostalgic. So check out what your family-friendly options are, below.

Whether you're spending Halloween with the kids, you're babysitting your next-door neighbors, or you're simply not in the mood to watch something spooky, you can still get into the holiday spirit with Netflix's Halloween movies for kids.

1. 'Coraline' (2009)

This haunting claymation classic follows young Coraline (played by Dakota Fanning), who unlocks a creepy door in her family's house. Upon opening the door, young Coraline is transported to an alternative universe. It's seriously spooky, but still considered family-friendly.

1. 'Hotel Transylvania 3' (2018)

While Hotel Transylvania 3 is the third in the Hotel Transylvania trilogy, there's no doubt in my mind you'll catch on quickly if you haven't seen the first two. On a monster cruise, Dracula falls in love with Ericka, the captain of the ship. It's sweet and boasts an impressive cast, including Adam Sandler, Selena Gomez, and Kevin James.

1. 'Coco' (2017)

Full disclosure: this is not a Halloween movie. However, it's all about Día de los Muertos, which occurs around the same time as Halloween. In the film, Miguel is forbidden to play music, and to find out why, he confronts distant family member and deceased pop star, Ernesto de la Cruz. But make sure to stock up on tissues — it's a tearjerker.

1. 'The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants: Hack-a-Ween' (2019)

Party pooper Melvin attempts to cancel Halloween, so Harold and George decide to "hack" Halloween by creating their own holiday. The two summon Captain Underpants, who — as usual — comes to the rescue in his own goofy manner. What a #TBT.

1. 'Room on the Broom' (2012)

Room on the Broom is a 25-minute short film, which is a quick (yet highly enjoyable) watch. It follows a generous, red-haired witch who insists on letting too many animals ride her broom, despite her angry cat's complaints.

1. 'R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly' (2008)

Spooky alert: R.L. Stine's family-friendly movies are a blast, but definitely proceed with caution. A shy 11-year-old discovers the spirits of two deceased siblings, and helps them solve the mystery behind their death.

1. 'Goosebumps 2' (2018)

Goosebumps 2 combines several of your favorite books from R.L. Stine's classic series. Hopefully it includes that unforgettably haunting intro.

1. 'Monster Family' (2017)

Monster Family is an animated flick about a human family whose Halloween plans go south when a witch transforms each member into actual monsters. Starring Emma Watson, it actually looks like a pretty entertaining watch.

1. 'Bunks' (2013)

Bunks is a Canadian flick that follows two mischievous boys who pretend to be counselors at a summer camp. But things go wrong when they accidentally trigger a zombie-filled curse.

1. 'Little Monsters' (1989)

You probably remember this movie from back in the day, right? Starring Fred Savage, Daniel Stern, and Howie Mandel, the film follows Brian, who fears creatures are living under his bed. But when he confronts them, he ends up making some new friends.

1. 'A Witch's Ball' (2017)

Labeled a "Girl Power" film, A Witch's Ball tells the story of Beatrix, who is waiting to become a witch. But things get in the way of her witch title when things go wrong, and she must set things right.

1. 'My Babysitter's a Vampire: The Movie' (2010)