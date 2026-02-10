Who Is Kim Delaney’s Husband? Inside James Morgan’s Arrest and Their Turbulent Marriage A late-night disturbance led to James Morgan’s arrest, drawing renewed focus to Kim Delaney’s personal life. By Darrell Marrow Published Feb. 10 2026, 11:03 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@kimdelaney4reel

Kim Delaney’s husband, James Morgan, landed back on law enforcement’s radar this week after deputies responded to multiple 911 calls about a late-night disturbance near the couple’s home. Kim is an Emmy-winning television actor best known for playing Detective Diane Russell on ABC’s NYPD Blue, a role that earned her a Primetime Emmy Award in 1997.

Before and after her breakout role, she built a TV resume with appearances on All My Children, General Hospital, and Army Wives. In the years since, Kim’s relationship with James has drawn attention following multiple police interactions involving the couple, placing aspects of her personal life back into the headlines.

Source: Mega

What happened to Kim Delaney’s husband?

According to People, callers reported a noise complaint and a “verbal disturbance” outside the building on Sunday night, Feb. 8. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office said James did not cooperate with deputies during the investigation, and authorities arrested him on suspicion of obstructing police. Deputies ultimately booked James on a misdemeanor and later cited and released him. Neither Kim nor James has publicly commented on the reporting People summarized. However, this is not James’s first run-in with the law.

In March 2025, sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported disturbance at Kim’s home in Marina del Rey. According to CBS News, authorities arrested Kim on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, and they arrested James on suspicion of battery. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office later confirmed that prosecutors declined to file charges against either Kim or James, citing “insufficient evidence.”

Prior to the incidents involving James, Kim openly gushed over her marriage. “A beautiful 2nd wedding anniversary!!! 10/11. And now anniversary weekend! Great memories! I love you, hubby-your wife for life,” Kim wrote in a 2024 Instagram post.

Kim Delaney and James Morgan were both previously arrested.

Earlier legal filings add more context to the couple’s history. The Los Angeles Times reported that Kim and James married on Oct. 11, 2022, but the actor filed for divorce roughly five months later. At the same time, she sought a temporary restraining order citing alleged domestic violence, according to court documents. While filings do not prove the allegations, they show that the relationship has faced legal strain beyond the arrests that later made headlines.

James is best known publicly as Kim’s husband. Public details about his occupation or career are limited, and the couple does not appear to share any children. However, Kim has a son, Jack — born around 1990 — from a previous marriage.