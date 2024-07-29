Home > Television > Reality TV > Survivor 'Survivor: Africa' Runner-up Kim Johnson Tragically Died at 79 Years Old "She wore her rose-colored glasses right up until the end." By Allison DeGrushe Published Jul. 29 2024, 4:54 p.m. ET Source: CBS

The reality television community is deeply saddened by the loss of Survivor: Africa runner-up Kim Johnson. On July 23, 2024, the former schoolteacher passed away at the age of 79, leaving family, friends, and fans mourning her heartbreaking death.

Well, what happened? Here's everything we know so far about Survivor contestant Kim Johnson's cause of death.

Ethan Zohn and Kim Johnson at the 'Survivor: Africa' finale and after-party on Jan. 10, 2002.

What was 'Survivor' star Kim Johnson's cause of death?

On July 29, Kim's three children — Wendy, Kerry, and Teddy — officially announced her passing in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. It was revealed that Kim Johnson died after a lengthy battle with cancer.

"Our mom leaves a legacy of strength, resilience, kindness, and generosity," the trio said. "She wore her rose-colored glasses right up until the end. She was the coolest mom and grandmother in the world. We will miss her forever…

Survivor: Africa winner Ethan Zohn expressed his condolences for Kim Johnson on social media with a touching Instagram tribute. "Rest in peace Kim Johnson," he wrote, sharing a video of memorable moments featuring his fellow Season 3 tribemate. "It was a blessing to call you my friend and a privilege to experience the final tribal council with you. I will forever have that planters punch in your honor!"

At 56 years old during her Survivor journey, Kim defied expectations by not only avoiding early elimination but also reaching the season finale! She surprised fans by dominating the last two immunity challenges, including one where contestants had to stand on two uneven poles and cling to a totem in blistering 104-degree heat.