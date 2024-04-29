Home > Television > Reality TV > Survivor Boston Rob and Amber Brkich Just Celebrated Their 19th Anniversary: "It's Different Stages" (EXCLUSIVE) "We just had our 19th wedding anniversary last week, which is kind of crazy to think that it's been that long, but obviously you know life is busy." By Jamie Lerner Apr. 29 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

There’s no Survivor player more iconic than “Boston” Rob Mariano, and there’s no Survivor couple more memorable than him and Amber Brkich. Rob and Amber fell in love on national television when competing in Survivor: All-Stars, during which Rob took a villainous approach that ultimately lost him the jury votes.

Rob proposed to Amber during the Survivor finale before Amber solidified the win. Back then, there were months between filming and finding out who the winner was, and in that time, Rob and Amber developed their relationship beyond the island to the point of getting engaged. While they kept their wedding private, Rob and Amber Get Married aired later on CBS, proving how big of a deal their marriage was to the fans. Rob spoke exclusively with Distractify about where they are now.

Now, Rob and Amber are parents to four daughters.

Watching Rob on Deal or No Deal Island and other shows, he definitely has girl-dad energy. He even jokes about his prize winnings going to Lululemon and other trends that his daughters love. Their eldest daughter, Lucia, was born in 2009, which makes her almost 15 years old and the next, Carina, is 13 years old.

“We have four daughters, two teenagers, so it's kind of wild, between school and sports and everything else that goes along with it,” Rob said of being a parent with Amber while trying to balance time for themselves.

“Now the kids are old enough. They're watching Deal or No Deal Island and they're into it. They're excited to watch it. When we were on Survivor and stuff, they were really young so they’d watch but they didn't really understand. And they're at the age now where I love to tease them too, which is always always good for high school girl drama.”

Many of us do not miss our own “high school girl drama,” but we can definitely relate to having a dad who loved to tease us. Although we bet it would’ve been way more fun if our dads were big reality stars! Apparently, though, that’s not the case for Rob and Amber's girls. “I don't think they care so much about their dad on reality TV,” Rob laughed. “They're more interested in the other contestants and the host and the models and that kind of stuff.”

Boston Rob shared how his relationship with Amber has changed over the years.

When Rob and Amber first met on Survivor, they were in their mid-to-late-twenties. Now, they’re in their mid-to-late 40s and they’re parents, so obviously, a lot has changed. “We just had our 19th wedding anniversary last week, which is kind of crazy to think that it's been that long, but obviously you know life is busy."

"Just like on the island, life now is a little bit of a balancing act. But we try to make time for ourselves. We just recently went to Mexico for a friend's wedding. It's different stages, just like everything. And it's good.”

