Kim Jong Un's Daughter Is Breaking Gender Norms as a Female Dictator-in-Training She's been making public appearances since November 2022. By Mustafa Gatollari Published April 8 2026, 3:03 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

North Korea, aka the alleged puppet government of the Chinese Communist Party, is a socialist country that is consistently ranked as having the worst human rights violations in the world. It is accused of torture, forced labor, and brainwashing its denizens into believing its leaders are divinely ordained, almost god-like figures.

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Typically, being the leader of a totalitarian regime is a man's game, which is why so many people were probably surprised to learn that Kim Jong Un's daughter, Kim Ju Ae, may be the nation's next leader.

Who is Kim Ju Ae?

Not much is known about the child of the Korean dictator, and even her name has been the subject of debate. The Lowy Institute writes that her name may actually be Ju Hae, and that her visibility in the public eye has been an unprecedented act in the region's political history.

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Even her age isn't entirely known. The adolescent's age hasn't been confirmed by North Korean officials. However, intelligence operatives from South Korea's NIS have estimated her to be approximately 13 years old, pinpointing her birth year to be somewhere between 2012 and 2013.

Source: MEGA

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Her first ever public appearance was made in November of 2022, when she was present at a missile launch beside her father. Since then, there have been a slew of photos with her and her dad. She was shown standing at a firing range with a loaded pistol in her hand, popping off shots.

In another photograph, she's seen wearing a leather trench coat, standing next to her dad, who was testing out a sniper rifle beside a case full of ammunition. It's a strategic plan, the Lowy Institute argues, to ensure that should she be selected as his heir, there would be less opposition.

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Source: MEGA

This doesn't mean that there won't be any hurdles to her taking power, in the event that the situation arises. Her image to the public is being constructed with the help of the nation's current leader, which includes being present at military parades and visiting China.

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North Korea's first leader, Kim Il-sung, held his position as North Korea's Supreme Leader from Sept. 9, 1948, until July 8, 1994, a grand total of 45 years and 302 days. His son, Kim Jong Il, took over on July 8, 1994, and remained in power until Dec.17, 2011.

Source: MEGA

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Then, his son, Kim Jong Un, the current leader, became North Korea's Supreme Leader on Dec. 17, 2011, and holds the position to this day. Un is believed to have three children: a son who is older than Ju Ae and a third child who was born in 2017, but their gender is unknown.

Sung, Jong, and Jong Un are all men, and North Korea's three Supreme Leaders have all been men up until now. And some have presumed that if Jong Un does have a son, then he would more than likely be primed to become the nation's next leader.

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Source: MEGA

But he's never been seen in public, and Ju Ae has been. So while some have argued that her lack of holding any official positions in the country's government, and her gender, may be a barrier to her becoming the nation's leader, there doesn't seem to be anyone else being prepped for the role at this time.