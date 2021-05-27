Kim Kardashian Felt Like a "Failure" Because She Didn't Pass the Baby Bar Exam

Without a college degree or a spot in a formal law school, Kim's journey toward taking the bar exam has been unconventional.

Kim Kardashian is a successful entrepreneur, a top reality star, and a devoted mom of four, and she's aiming to add "lawyer" to that aforementioned list. While appearing on the cover of Vogue in May of 2019, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality shocked readers by declaring her intention to become an attorney.

Read on for the breakdown of Kim's baby bar exam results, and to learn how she's aiming to achieve her goals.

In a teaser for the May 27 episode of the E! series, Kim revealed that she did not pass the test — and many fans want to know what exactly that means for her.

In order to continue on with her four-year program in California, the SKIMS founder had to pass the baby bar exam after her first year of education.

Kim Kardashian shared her bar exam results, but what exactly is the baby bar?

Because Kim is enrolled in a four-year apprenticeship with human rights attorney and #Cut50 founder Jessica Jackson, she had to take the First Year Law Students' Examination aka the baby bar exam at the end of her first year. The test is a shortened, one-day version of the real bar exam. The step is mandatory in order to determine if someone like Kim is being adequately trained in a non-law school setting.

In a teaser for KUWTK, Kim told her sisters, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, that she didn't get a high enough score to be done with the baby bar. "I did not pass the baby bar," she admitted in the sneak peek. In her confessional, the KKW Beauty founder shared why she had to take the exam in the first place.

"If you do law school the way that I'm doing it, it is a four-year program instead of your typical three-year program. After Year 1, you have to take the baby bar," she said. "This one is actually harder, I hear, than the official bar." The clip then showed a video call between Kim and Jessica.

"You needed a 560. You got a 474," Jessica explained. "That's extremely close on a test that most people are not taking in the middle of a pandemic." "I am a failure," Kim told her tutor. She then discussed how she spent six weeks studying for the exam, and that her "spirit [was] down" because she didn't pass.

Though she debated taking the exam a month later (which was in November of 2020), Kim has since confirmed that she still has not passed. On May 26, Kim did a Q&A with her fans on Instagram. When one asked how her bar preparation was going, Kim said that she was struggling to get a high enough score. "Extremely difficult," she said when asked about how she was finding the exams. "Unfortunately, I haven't passed yet, but I'm not giving up and I'm preparing to take it again soon."