Home > Entertainment Tour Kim Kardashian’s Iconic LA Starter Home: The Backdrop of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Kim Kardashian owned the resort-style Tuscan villa with five bedrooms and six bathrooms from 2010 to 2013. By Jennifer Farrington Published Aug. 23 2024, 1:31 p.m. ET Source: Zillow;Instagram/@kimkardashian

Take a Look Inside Kim Kardashian's Former LA Starter Home, Now on Sale for $5 Million.

If that unique driveway looks familiar, it’s because it appeared as a backdrop in several episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 5. Kim Kardashian moved into the home in the 2010 premiere, and just a year later, Kris Humphries proposed there. Now, this 3,878-square-foot gem, previously listed and sold by the Altman brothers, is on the market for $5,095,000 (or around $31,000 a month, per Zillow). Go ahead, take a peek inside!

Article continues below advertisement

Entryway

Welcome to Kim’s former Beverly Hills abode! This open entryway, featuring high ceilings and grand custom iron French doors, is both bright and beautiful.

Kitchen

Kim's former home features a chef's kitchen with stone countertops, a center island with ample seating, a breakfast bar, and—surprise!—a dual-sided fireplace.

Article continues below advertisement

Seating Area

Though seating space is a bit limited (if you ask us), the home makes up for it with natural light, thanks to windows that overlook the glistening pool and abundant greenery.

Article continues below advertisement

Living Room

This private living room provides a perfect escape for getting lost in a love story or a scary movie.

Article continues below advertisement

Primary Bedroom

The natural light flooding into this primary bedroom is #bedroomgoals. With a cozy seating area perfect for reading or working and a fireplace to complement it, you might never want to leave this room!

Article continues below advertisement

Master Bathroom

A shower with a bench, a bathing tub, and a double vanity? This Tuscan-inspired bathroom is a girl's dream and then some!

Article continues below advertisement

Walk-in Closet

Although we’re pretty sure Kim might struggle to fit all her Birkin bags, Chanel shoes, and designer clothes in this walk-in closet at this point in her life, it’s definitely plenty of space for the average Joe!

Article continues below advertisement

Second Bedroom

This second bedroom has ample natural light and a large wooden door that leads to a terrace.

Article continues below advertisement

Third Bedroom

This third bedroom overlooks the pool and backyard, making it a perfect spot for a lazy Sunday morning.

Article continues below advertisement

Dressing Room

It only makes sense that Kim’s former home features a dressing room with two lit vanities.

Article continues below advertisement

Outdoor Patio

Talk about a vibe! This outdoor patio boasts a chandelier and a fireplace, perfect for those breezy evenings.

Article continues below advertisement

Patio Dining Area

Nestled on the side of the home is a charming small dining area that exudes Parisian café vibes — perfect for enjoying your morning brew.

Article continues below advertisement

Backyard and Pool

California isn’t exactly known for large, spacious backyards, but Kim’s former LA pad offers just the right amount of space and a cozy pool perfect for enjoying summer outdoors.

Article continues below advertisement

Hillside Gazebo

If you need a mini getaway, this hillside gazebo overlooking the pool and waterfall is ideal. It features an outdoor kitchen and bar, plus a flat grassy yard.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's a look at the property at night: