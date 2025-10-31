Kim Kardashian Is a Moon Landing Conspiracy Theorist — "I Think It Was Fake" "I've seen a few videos on Buzz Aldrin talking about how it didn't happen. He says that all the time now." By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 31 2025, 1:07 p.m. ET Source: MEGA, Alexander Andrews via Unsplash

It's no secret that Hollywood stars and conspiracy theories go together like peanut butter and jelly. Stars tend to have a lot of exposure, so their opinions are circulated far more widely than the average person. This means that when a star believes something a little outlandish, it's going to make the rounds quickly. Enter: SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian and her theories about the moon landing.

People often thought it was Kim's ex-husband Kanye West who had the wildest beliefs, but it turns out that he and his ex-wife may have shared some head-scratchers in common. In a new episode of The Kardashians, the model and actor shared that she believes the moon landing is fake. Here's what we know about her unusual claim in the face of settled science. The internet, of course, has thoughts on the subject.

Kim Kardashian says she believes the moon landing was fake.

During an October 2025 episode of The Kardashians, Kim dropped a major anti-moon landing conspiracy theory bomb on fans and viewers. She tried to convince Sarah Paulson that the moon landing was fake. When asked if she believes that man has gone to the moon, Kim chirped, "I don't think we did. I think it was fake."

She added, "I've seen a few videos on Buzz Aldrin talking about how it didn't happen. He says that all the time now." Kim went on to add a few conspiracy theory talking points about why the moon landing "must be fake," all of which have been disproven. And, according to Snopes, Buzz Aldrin has never said the moon landing was fake. So, while Kim seems confident in her assertion, she's not speaking from a place of fact or proof.

Internet offers swift response to Kim's fake moon landing claims, including NASA.

Kim is getting her fair share of backlash over the wild claims. On TikTok, one user marvels, "This person influences a bunch of people. The USA has lost the plot." Another wrote, "The moon landing wasn't fake ... KK's body is the hoax," while someone else said, "Take away her law degree."

Amazingly, some people agreed with Kim, saying she was just "spitting facts." But another commenter shushed the non-believers, musing, "You can shine a laser at the moon and the reflectors that the crew installed will reflect it back. That’s proof right there."

However, there was a rebuke from an official source that's pretty hard to refute. NASA itself felt compelled to comment on the issue. After the episode of The Kardashians aired, NASA Acting Administrator Sean Duffy took to social media to say his piece. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Yes, @KimKardashian, we’ve been to the Moon before… 6 times! "And even better," he added, "@NASAArtemis is going back."