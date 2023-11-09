Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian Got a Secret Tattoo After She Hosted 'Saturday Night Live' Kim Kardashian reveals during an episode of 'The Kardashians' that she has a tattoo and most fans probably didn't know about it before now. By Chrissy Bobic Nov. 9 2023, Published 12:00 a.m. ET Source: Hulu

The Gist: Kim Kardashian reveals what appears to be a secret tattoo in an episode of The Kardashians.

She once joked about not putting any tattoos on her body.

Kim's sisters have been more open about their own tattoos over the years.

When your life is displayed on reality TV, social media, and every gossip magazine and website known to man, it's hard to hide anything. But for Kim Kardashian, that's exactly what she did somehow. Because when she reveals in the Nov. 9 episode of The Kardashians that she has a tattoo, it's a shock to many. Even those who consider themselves to be Kardashian aficionados.

But what is Kim's tattoo and does she have any others? She immediately tells her hair stylist and friend Chris Appleton that she wouldn't get a tattoo with him and the rest of his bridal party, though she mentions it as part of an itinerary she plans. So it looks like Kim's one tattoo is the only one she plans to have for the foreseeable future.

Kim Kardashian has a tattoo.

In The Kardashians episode, Kim and Chris discuss his upcoming nuptials in Vegas. When he asks Kim to officiate the wedding, she immediately springs into planning mode. One of those plans involves everyone getting tattoos. When Chris asks Kim if she plans to get one, she shuts down the idea right away. However, she reveals, she already has a tattoo.

Kim then pulls down her bottom lip to show a small infinity symbol on the inside of her lip. She reveals that after she hosted Saturday Night Live in 2021, she and her friends went to a tattoo shop to get tattoos in the wee hours of the morning. Kim even jokes that sometimes she forgets she has a tattoo and remembers it when she's brushing or flossing and sees the ink inside of her lip.

Kim Kardahian once joked about "putting a bumper sticker on a Bentley."

Little sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner have tattoos, most of which they've been pretty open about. But, despite her husband being covered in ink, Kourtney Kardashian doesn't have any herself. Kim's sister Khloé Kardashian has multiple tattoos, including one she had lazered off her lower back that read "Daddy."

And way back in 2009, when Kim and Khloé appeared on The Wendy Williams Show together, Kim confirmed that she didn't have any tattoos herself. At least, at that time. "Honey, would you put a bumper sticker on a Bentley?" Kim asked Wendy. She then joked that "you would on a Ferrari," calling out Khloé for her own ink.

