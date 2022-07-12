Kimberly Wonders If She's Getting Scammed on 'Catfish' — "What Did I Get Myself Into?" (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Longtime fans of Catfish: The TV Show have seen many different types of fake online profiles over the years, and they've heard it all when it comes to excuses not to video chat or to meet up.

Co-hosts Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford take each case seriously, but when money gets involved, the stakes are even higher.

On the July 12 episode, Kamie and Nev are helping out a woman named Kimberly whose daughter wrote into the show.