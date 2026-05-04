Kimi Antonelli and His Girlfriend Have Broken Up — See Who She Is and Why They Split "I want to set the record straight, just so everyone knows, and there doesn’t need to be any more false, disgusting narratives." By Lea Vatenmakher Published May 4 2026, 9:35 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

They say behind every great man is a woman, but Kimi Antonelli seems to be an exception to that sentiment. The racing driver won three consecutive Grand Prix, months after ending things with his girlfriend of two years. That said, it's important to note that much of Kimi's previous career accomplishments took place while he was still in a relationship, so we're not ready to let go of the famous saying just yet.

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Still, it's undeniable that the 19-year-old is on a winning streak, proving that personal issues can't hinder his professional game. So, who was the woman who stood by him while Kimi was still up-and-coming, and why didn't things work out between them?

Source: MEGA

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Who is Kimi Antonelli's ex-girlfriend?

Kimi was in a relationship with Eliska Bábíčková from October 2023 to February 2026. Eliska is an athlete in her own right, working as a karting driver who won the OK-class title in the 2023 Italian Karting Championship. We think it's safe to assume that the duo bonded over their shared love of driving.

The pair met in the racing / karting world and took their relationship public at the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix by walking around hand-in-hand. Eliska and Kimi kept their romance relatively low-profile. Although they often posted photos with each other on their social media, they avoided any of the over-the-top hard-launching antics many celebrity couples engage in.

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @babickovaeli

Why did they break up?

As it turns out, it was Eliska who ended the relationship shortly after the two-year mark. Just like their relationship, the duo's breakup was perfectly classy. Per Sports Illustrated, Eliska explained that the pair weren't "aligned" on a personal level and did not share the same morals or opinions. Although she did not specify where they differed, she simply said, "Our values towards the end of the relationship were very different."

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Although Eliska and Kimi want to keep things civil, the internet seems to have other ideas. Rumors of cheating and scandal flooded social media before Eliska spoke out with, "I’ve seen so much speculation and fake narratives and news, and whatever. That’s not right. I want to set the record straight, just so everyone knows, and there doesn’t need to be any more false, disgusting narratives ... There’s no massive drama." So far, Kimi hasn't said anything about the breakup at all.

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @babickovaeli

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What's next for each of them?

Truth be told, neither Kimi nor Eliska has really had time to mourn the relationship, as both are extremely busy in their respective careers. Eliska's fame has grown, and she's leveraged that spotlight into a successful side hustle as a content creator. Her latest Instagram posts involve multiple brand collaborations.