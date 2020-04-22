Meet Kinsley Ella, the Only Daughter of 'Deadliest Catch' Star Josh Harris

The Alaskan crab fishing season lasts sometime between two to four weeks every year ⁠— during which time Josh Harris has to brace himself for the worst and battle the merciless sea waves in the hope of catching as many crabs as possible.

When he's not out at sea, Josh tends to devote his time to his family. Although he maintains a secretive approach when it comes to his personal life — no information is available about his partner for instance — he regularly shares social media updates about his only daughter, 7-year-old Kinsley Ella.

Kinsley Ella was raised in a family where fishing is the only choice of occupation.

Josh earned renown as the captain of the Cornelia Marie, the boat he used to operate with his younger brother, Jake. But it's not only the siblings who dedicated their lives to fishing. Their father, the legendary Phil Harris, was also a fisherman, and so was their grandfather, Grant.

It's uncertain whether Ella will join the trade once she grows old or if she would choose another career.